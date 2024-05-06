Catholic school educators honored for their service, dedication

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

RICHARDSON — Educators joined by families, friends, and supporters came together at St. Paul the Apostle Parish Center in Richardson on April 26 for the 2024 Diocese of Dallas HALO Educators of the Year award ceremony. The annual award celebrates Catholic school educators in the Catholic Diocese of Dallas for their dedication to forming saints and scholars.

“With this annual event, we have the opportunity to highlight so many Catholic educators, recognizing that what they have offered for Catholic schools, and most importantly, that what they have done for Catholic students is absolutely amazing,” Bishop Edward J. Burns said, offering his appreciation to HALO Educator of the Year nominees from all the Diocese of Dallas Catholic schools. “We recognize that as Catholic educators, you have brought gifts of commitment, discipline, affection, love, and, of course, the skill to watch every increment of growth in your students. We cherish that; and we recognize that parents who send their children to Catholic schools — entrust to us their precious gifts of sons and daughters — thank you for all that you do.”

This year’s award winners were Kathy Bernock of Saint Paul Catholic Classical School in Richardson, Melissa Hosea of St. Mark Catholic School in Plano, and Taylor Coffin of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School in Dallas. Honorable mention honorees were Mark Clifford, who teaches history and government at Bishop Dunne Catholic School, and Martha Trujillo, a third-grade teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School.

“We are happy to celebrate all our nominees and to offer our sincerest gratitude to them for capturing the essence of our schools’ mission to grow hearts and minds through the lens of our Catholic faith,” Rebecca Hammel, superintendent of Dallas Catholic Schools, said.

Kathy Bernock

Bernock teaches first grade at Saint Paul Catholic Classical School, where she has been a part of the school community for the past 31 years, serving as a teacher, a mentor, and a coach for Girls on the Run. She also spearheaded the TCCBED Accreditation Self Study, and is team leader for the grades pre-K-2. Bernock also organizes, with her class, service projects that benefit the Christmas Angels at Catholic Charities Dallas and the Richardson Police Department by raising money to purchase teddy bears and other stuffed animals to give to children during a crisis.

“She is always the first to step up and volunteer with anything the school needs, and she gives selflessly of her time, talent, and treasure to help our school family,” St. Paul Principal Courtney DeMakas said. “Kathy is an eternal optimist always finding the good in everything. Her positive attitude is infectious.”

DeMakas added that Bernock impacts her students, school, and community, serving in the parish Women’s Guild and organizing many of the school’s service projects. Within her classes, she works with the students to develop various service projects.

“They were talking in class about ways to help other children. One child commented on his receiving a teddy bear from the police department during a house fire,” DeMakas said. “Kathy was so touched by this child and engaged the class to serve other children in this manner. Do for others as God would have us do unto others.”

Melissa Hosea

Hosea, an instructional reading specialist and resource teacher at St. Mark Catholic School, credits a professional development experience highlighting the frustration and difficulty students with dyslexia face as inspiring her to want to help students in need, spurring her first to work as a special education teacher in public schools in Plano and then to join the St. Mark faculty in 2012, where she had watched her daughter grow up attending school.

“She flourished as a result of the Catholic education she received,” Hosea said. “I not only recognized the value of the Catholic education she received, but I also realized the Catholic community she was immersed in at St. Mark shaped her faith identity and continues to guide her in her everyday life.”

As a part of St. Mark’s faculty, Hosea worked with administrators to establish a resource program at the school, focusing on best ways to serve the needs of families in the school community.

Pam Steinkirchner, principal at St. Mark, said Hosea is the kind of teacher “who leaves a profound and lasting impact” on everyone she encounters.

“Her exemplary Christian leadership is evident in her interactions with the students she instructs in her resource room and those she assists in other teachers’ classrooms,” Steinkirchner said. “Her humble heart and patient attitude toward all are felt by students and teachers alike. She shows genuine care for her students and provides a safe space for them to express themselves and become the child God intended them to be. She goes above and beyond to support her colleagues in reaching all students, providing invaluable insights and resources to enhance their instructional practices.”

Steinkirchner said Hosea’s compassion makes her a true role model as a Catholic educator.

“She sees God in all our students, and she works to help them see their value as His children,” Steinkirchner said. “Our school community is blessed, because we know Melissa Hosea is a good and faithful servant.”

Taylor Coffin

When it was announced that Coffin was one of the winners, cheers erupted from numerous tables around the St. Paul parish center. That’s likely because the current music and drama teacher at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School has ties to several different Catholic communities. While his parents were alums of St. Rita and St. Monica Catholic schools, Coffin and his siblings grew up attending Mary Immaculate Catholic School in Farmers Branch. Following in his father’s—and grandfather’s—footsteps, Coffin then graduated from Jesuit College Preparatory School. For the record, his mother is an alumna of Ursuline Academy. Coffin began his teaching career at James L. Collins Catholic School in Corsicana. He then taught at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Dallas. He has been at St. Thomas Aquinas since 2015, teaching and serving as the school’s choir and musical theatre director.

Jennifer Watts, principal at St. Thomas Aquinas’ upper school, called Coffin an “exemplary model” of Christian service.

“He uses music as a tool to inspire spiritual growth and foster a deeper connection to God among his students,” Watts said. “Through his actions and demeanor, he embodies Christian virtues such as kindness, patience, and compassion.”

Watts said Coffin regularly collaborates with other music teachers around the diocese and coordinates the Choral Festival for Catholic school choirs. Outside of the classroom, Coffin volunteers at pet shelters, participates in performing arts locally, and received recognition as the North Texas Educator of the Year by the North Texas Performing Arts organization.

“Most importantly, Taylor cultivates a spirit of service in his students and in our staff,” Watts said. “He makes himself available where needed and instills in students the importance of using their talents to serve others.”

In addition to their signature 2024 HALO Initiative Educator of the Year award, each Educator of the Year honoree received $1,000 from The Catholic Foundation, while each honorable mention winner received $250.

Find more images from the 2024 Diocese of Dallas HALO Educator of the Year ceremony at www.thetexascatholic.smugmug.com.