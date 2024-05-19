Four men ordained to priesthood; clergy assignments announced

The sanctuary at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Frisco was packed May 18 as Bishop Edward J. Burns joined by Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly and their brother priests of the Diocese of Dallas gathered to celebrate the ordination of four men to the priesthood. Congratulations to newly ordained Father Juan Mendez, Father William Henry Mobley, Father Samuel Rendon, and Father Parker Joseph Thompson.

After the celebration of the Mass, the following clergy appointments and assignments were announced. The assignments and appointments are effective July 1, 2024, unless otherwise noted. *Indicates a newly ordained priest.

CENTRAL DEANERY

Reverend Alex Fry has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Christ the King Parish, Dallas, effective July 16, 2024. Father Fry has been completing further studies outside the Diocese.

Reverend Kevin Kolker has been appointed Chaplain at Southern Methodist University, Dallas, effective July 16, 2024. Father Kolker will be in residence at Christ the King Parish. He has been serving as Parochial Vicar of Christ the King Parish, Dallas.

*Reverend William Mobley has been appointed Priest in Residence at Christ the King Parish, Dallas, as he pursues further studies. Father Mobley is a newly ordained priest of the Diocese.

Reverend Adam Musielak has been appointed Parochial Vicar of the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dallas, effective September 2, 2024, as he continues further studies.

Reverend Arthur Unachukwu has been appointed Pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Dallas, effective August 1, 2024. Father Unachukwu has been serving as Associate Director of the Secretariat for Clergy, Consecrated Life, and Vocations for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

NORTH CENTRAL DEANERY

Reverend Mark Vu Nguyen has been appointed Chaplain of Saint John Paul II High School, Plano. Father Nguyen will continue to serve as Parochial Vicar of St. Rita Parish, Dallas.

Reverend Nam Van Nguyen, S.D.D., has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Monica Parish, Dallas. Father Nguyen has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Vietnamese Parish, Grand Prairie.

Reverend Joseph Shekari has been appointed Parochial Vicar of All Saints Parish, Dallas. Father Shekari is new to the Diocese.

*Reverend Parker Thompson has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Monica Parish, Dallas. Father Thompson is a newly ordained Priest of the Diocese.

Reverend Elijiah Thomson has been appointed Parochial Vicar of All Saints Parish, Dallas. Father Thomson has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Monica Parish, Dallas.

NORTHERN DEANERY

Reverend Wade Bass has been appointed Pastoral Administrator of Our Lady of Angels Parish, Allen. Father Bass has been serving as Chaplain at Southern Methodist University, Dallas.

*Reverend Juan Mendez has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, McKinney. Father Mendez is a newly ordained Priest of the Diocese.

NORTHEAST DEANERY

Reverend Paolo Capra has been appointed Pastor of St. Augustine Parish, Dallas. Father Capra has been serving as Pastor of Santa Clara of Assisi Parish, Dallas.

SOUTHEAST DEANERY

Reverend Gaspar Oladosu has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Cecilia Parish, Dallas. Father Oladosu is new to the Diocese.

Reverend Ignacio Olvera has been appointed Pastoral Administrator of Santa Clara of Assisi Parish, Dallas. Father Olvera has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Cecilia Parish, Dallas.

SOUTHWEST DEANERY

Reverend Cristian Casado Carmona has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Holy Spirit Parish, Duncanville. Father Casado Carmona has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, McKinney.

OTHER APPOINTMENTS

Reverend Garrett Bockman has been appointed Formation Advisor at Holy Trinity Seminary, Irving. Father Bockman has been serving as Parochial Vicar of All Saints Parish, Dallas, and Chaplain of Saint John Paul II High School, Plano.

Very Reverend John Libone, V.F., has been appointed Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of Dallas, effective August 1, 2024. Father Libone has been serving as Pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Dallas.

*Reverend Samuel Rendon has been appointed Diocesan Master of Ceremonies and Personal Priest Secretary to the Bishop as he continues further studies. Father Rendon is a newly ordained Priest of the Diocese.

Reverend Luca Simbula has been appointed Rector of Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Dallas. Father Simbula has been serving as Pastor of St. Augustine Parish, Dallas.

Reverend Donald Zeiler has been appointed Spiritual Director of Holy Trinity Seminary, Irving. Father Zeiler has been serving as Vice Rector of Holy Trinity Seminary.

RETIREMENTS and DEPARTURES

Reverend Eugene Azorji has retired, effective July 1, 2024. Father Azorji has been serving as Spiritual Director of Holy Trinity Seminary, Irving.

Reverend Monsignor John Bell, J.C.L., has retired, effective June 30, 2024. Monsignor Bell has been serving as Pastor of Our Lady of Angels Parish, Allen, and Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of Dallas.

Very Reverend Fernando Carranza has been reassigned outside the Diocese of Dallas, effective June 30, 2024. Father Carranza has been serving as Rector of Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Dallas.

Reverend Sinu Joseph has been reassigned outside the Diocese of Dallas, effective June 30, 2024. Father Joseph has been serving as Parochial Vicar of All Saints Parish, Dallas.

Reverend Manuel Sabando has been reassigned outside the Diocese of Dallas. Father Sabando has been serving as Parochial Vicar of Holy Spirit Parish, Duncanville.

Reverend Luke Turner, O.S.B., has been reassigned outside the Diocese of Dallas, effective June 30, 2024. Father Turner has been serving as Spiritual Director for the Propaedeutic Program at Holy Trinity Seminary.