Diocese issues statement concerning Fr. Reyes Mata

The Diocese of Dallas was recently made aware of an allegation by a juvenile girl of inappropriate touching involving a priest. No inappropriate activity was reported to have occurred on diocesan property.

Upon learning of the allegation last week, diocesan officials immediately filed a report with Child Protective Services and law enforcement. The priest was immediately removed from all public ministry when the Diocese of Dallas learned of the allegation.

“We are grateful for law enforcement’s thorough response,” said Bishop Edward J. Burns of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas. “Let us come together in prayer, respecting the dignity of all involved, seeking strength and guidance from our faith during this challenging time.”

We take all allegations of misconduct seriously. At the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, the safety and well-being of everyone is of paramount importance. Anyone with information should call the Garland police department.

La Diócesis de Dallas fue informada recientemente de una acusación presentada por una joven menor de edad de haber sido tocada inapropiadamente por un sacerdote. Ninguna actividad fue reportada de haber ocurrido en propiedad diocesana.

Al enterarse de la acusación la semana pasada, empleados diocesanos inmediatamente lo reportaron a la Agencia de Servicios de Protección al Menor y a la policía. El sacerdote fue removido inmediatamente de todo ministerio público cuando la Diócesis de Dallas se enteró de la acusación.

“Estamos agradecidos por la respuesta exhaustiva de las agencias policíacas”, mencionó el Obispo Edward J. Burns de la Diócesis de Dallas. “Unámonos en oración, respetando la dignidad de todos los involucrados, buscando fortaleza y guía en nuestra fe durante este tiempo difícil”.

Tomamos todas las acusaciones de conducta inapropiada con la mayor seriedad. En la Diócesis Católica de Dallas, la seguridad y bienestar de todos es de suma importancia. Cualquier persona que conozca alguna información debe comunicarse con el Departamento de Policía de Garland.