Mary Immaculate student wins Southwest Airlines Adopt-A-Pilot competition

By Amy White

The Texas Catholic

FARMERS BRANCH – Trouncing thousands of contest submissions from across the country, Reagan Davis is this year’s winner of the Southwest Airlines Adopt-A-Pilot tie design competition. The win marks an historic moment for Davis’ school, Mary Immaculate Catholic School, as the first time a student from Mary Immaculate has won the competition.

Davis’ win was announced to the school community on April 5 at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church. Captain Peter Breen, Captain Pat Gasper, and flight attendant Alicia Allen—all Southwest employees and Mary Immaculate parents—presented the award to Davis after an all-school Mass, as the student’s classmates and teachers applauded her accomplishment from the pews.

Davis had submitted her tie design as a fifth-grade student participating in the Adopt-A-Pilot program. As part of the program, pilots volunteer their time to help students learn about careers in aviation through mentorship and STEM-focused activities. Mary Immaculate has participated in the program for 17 years.

“It’s just an incredible program,” said Kim Pfaffenberger, Davis’ former fifth grade teacher. “While students are learning about weather systems and fronts, they’re looking at the speed of the aircraft, the altitude. It’s a beautiful way to make their science learning so tangible.”

Ashley Bain, a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines, said, “We were thrilled to celebrate the winner of the Adopt-A-Pilot tie contest at Mary Immaculate Catholic School. This program began in 1997 and since then, over 14,000 Southwest Pilots have had the opportunity to engage with more than half a million students in interactive, aviation-related lessons that help define future successes and spark interest in aviation careers. We hope the program inspires future generation to look towards the sky one day!”

As the winning submission, chosen by Southwest Airlines employees, Davis’ tie design will be worn this year by Southwest pilots who participate in the Adopt-A-Pilot program.

“We’re so excited to wear the tie to honor you and thank you for your beautiful talents and your contributions,” Breen said to Davis after announcing her win. “Congratulations.”