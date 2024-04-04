SMU Spanish-language students teach St. Cecilia students to create mini-eclipses

Special to The Texas Catholic

Qué es un eclipse solar? Students at St. Cecilia Catholic School in Oak Cliff prepared for the upcoming solar eclipse in English and Spanish, with an assist from SMU Spanish-language students on April 2. The university students led the lesson in both English and Spanish and guided the students in building a model.

Using a flashlight to represent the sun, a small ball to represent the moon and a tennis ball to represent Earth, K-2 students created their own miniature eclipse – un eclipse en miniatura.

The collaboration between students in SMU Spanish professor Talia Weltman-Cisneros’ classes and St. Cecilia began in 2020 and benefits both schools. St. Cecilia students have an opportunity to meet and be mentored by college students. SMU Spanish majors and minors use their language skills to help others in the community.

Last year, SMU students helped St. Cecilia students plant a heritage garden of herbs to use in their family recipes.