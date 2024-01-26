Celebrating ‘Saints and Scholars’ in our diocese

By Dr. Rebecca Hammel

Special to The Texas Catholic

As we enter Catholic Schools Week, there is an undeniable air of excitement and celebration swirling around our Diocese of Dallas Catholic schools. This year marks yet another milestone, a testament to our unwavering commitment to spiritual formation, academic excellence, and community engagement.

With the school year well underway, we celebrate that our Catholic schools continue to witness substantial growth in enrollment. Over the last five years, the schools in our diocese have consistently experienced a positive trend, culminating in the highest enrollment figures during the 2023-2024 academic year. This increase in enrollment serves as evidence of the trust and confidence that parents and students have in our schools, recognizing the distinctive value of a Catholic education.

In addition, we are eagerly looking forward to a new chapter in our diocese’s educational story. The development of a new school in the vibrant Frisco area looms on the horizon, reflecting Bishop Edward J. Burns’ commitment to expanding the reach and impact of our Catholic schools. As we navigate the conversations and planning for St. Mother Teresa Catholic School, we ask for your continued prayers and support. This newest Dallas Catholic school offers yet another opportunity for our community to rally together in support of our collective obligation to form our children in the faith.

A central tenet of our Catholic schools is the belief that God bestows unique gifts and talents on each child, and our role is to help them discover and utilize them for His glory. Our schools’ faculty and staff take pride in nurturing these talents, fostering an environment that encourages self-discovery, personal growth, and the exploration of one’s purpose within the framework of our Catholic faith.

Catholic education is a tapestry that weaves together faith and academics, preparing scholars who excel in their studies and embody a spirit of compassion and service. Our schools focus on molding individuals who possess knowledge and understand the profound responsibility of using that knowledge for the greater good.

In our Dallas Catholic schools, students strive for excellence and growth. Our students have continuously surpassed expectations on standardized assessments, showcasing remarkable progress and achievement. In the reading and math portions of the Iowa Assessment, a standardized test designed to evaluate the academic proficiency of students in various subjects, our elementary school students have excelled, outshining their peers. On average, our elementary school students scored better than 73 percent of their peers in reading and 72 percent in math.

Of course, while celebrating these academic achievements, we also salute Prince of Peace Catholic School in Plano for being honored with a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Award in 2023. This recognition is a testament to the school’s unwavering dedication to excellence, marking its second Blue Ribbon Award in the past decade. The school’s example inspires us all.

As we celebrate Catholic Schools Week 2024, let us renew our commitment to nurturing not just minds but souls. Let us continue to support, encourage, and celebrate the journey of growth, faith, purpose, and academic excellence within our vibrant Catholic school communities in the Diocese of Dallas.

Dr. Rebecca Hammel is the superintendent of Diocese of Dallas Catholic Schools.

Find more stories celebrating Catholic schools in the Diocese of Dallas in the Jan. 26 print edition of The Texas Catholic.