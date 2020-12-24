A Message from Bishop Edward J. Burns

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

I pray you have enjoyed a wonderful Advent and are now prepared to celebrate the holy birth of Jesus Christ, our Savior. As we prepare for Christmas, we perhaps need more than ever before the joy and hope that blessed event in Bethlehem always brings.

This year has been especially challenging for all of us as we struggled to find the new normal brought on by this historic pandemic we and others around the world are experiencing. While it is only natural that we suffer from COVID fatigue caused by these trying times, let us be encouraged by scripture:

The angel said to them, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For today in the city of David, a savior has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord. Luke 2:10-11

I remain ever grateful to be your bishop and continue to be impressed by the faith and generosity of the people in the Diocese of Dallas. I ask that you please pray for our Holy Father Pope Francis, as well as for our priests and deacons. Let us continue to pray for an end to this pandemic and for all who have been impacted. Be assured of my prayers for you and your loved ones, and I hope you will remember me in prayer as well.

May remembering that first Noel bring you the gifts of peace, comfort and joy. I wish you a very merry and blessed Christmas!

Most Reverend Edward J. Burns

Bishop of Dallas