Bishop Kelly blesses new Our Lady of Guadalupe mosaic at Bishop Lynch

The community of Bishop Lynch High School prayerfully gathered on the Feast of the Annunciation, April 8, 2024, with Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly for the dedication and blessing of a mosaic of Our Lady of Guadalupe near the school’s entrance. Created by artist Donna Van Hooser, this larger-than-life image represents the school community’s devotion to Our Lady, and its central location on campus along a main thoroughfare allows students, faculty, and staff to cultivate a deeper relationship with her. Dr. Chad Riley, principal of Bishop Lynch, noted that the addition of the mosaic holds a particular significance as it was received just months after the Catholic Diocese of Dallas’s cathedral was designated as the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Look for more of the story in the April 19 print edition of The Texas Catholic.