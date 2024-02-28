Crusader Promise offers automatic acceptance to local Catholic school students

Special to The Texas Catholic

The University of Dallas has established an automatic acceptance rule for meritorious students of local Catholic schools: the Crusader Promise.

Academically accomplished students who attend Catholic high schools in the Dioceses of Dallas and Fort Worth are eligible for automatic admission to UD through the Crusader Promise. Students must have a clean disciplinary record, high grades and standardized test scores, and a complete application for admission by March 1.

“The University of Dallas is committed to renewing the culture through educational excellence, and the culture begins with our neighbors here in North Texas,” said University President Jonathan J. Sanford, PhD. “Through the Crusader Promise, UD looks forward to sharing the liberal arts with Dallas/Fort Worth families and continuing the local church’s work of forming young Christians.”

Specifically, eligible students must have an unweighted GPA of 3.75 or a weighted GPA of 4.2 by the end of their junior year, along with a score of 1250 on the SAT, 28 on the ACT, or 94 on the CLT.

Students must apply to UD before March 1.