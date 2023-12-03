Father Fry: The light shines in the darkness

By Father Alex Fry

Special to The Texas Catholic

In the early hours of morning just before dawn, five sleepy seminarians, bundled up with breviaries in hand, wound our way through the quiet cobblestoned streets of Sazburg. We were headed to a special Advent Mass which we had heard was happening at the cemetery chapel. We found the medieval stone church almost empty and pitch-black except for the sanctuary, which was illuminated by the warmth of flickering candlelight. The entrance chant rang out, piercing the darkness announcing the beginning of Mass: “Rorate, caeli, desuper, et nubes pluant justum; aperiatur terra, et germinet Salvatorem.” Drop down dew, ye heavens, from above, and let the clouds rain the just: Let the earth be opened and bud forth a Savior.

As we prayed inside, the night outside slowly gave way to sunrise, creeping through the stained glass, adding color and life, and allowing us to see with greater clarity the beauty and simplicity of our little chapel. I am reminded of the lyrics of that ancient hymn: “Rank on rank the host of heaven spreads its vanguard on the way, as the Light of light descendeth from the realms of endless day, that the powers of hell may vanish as the darkness clears away.”

The traditional Advent Rorate Mass honors Mary, the Mother of Christ, while also capturing, in the interplay of light and darkness, the wonderful mystery of Advent. Advent is a season of waiting in the dark and preparing ourselves for the coming of the light. By being attentive in prayer and with joyful expectation, we make ready a place in our hearts for the Lord of light to come and dwell.

In a special way during Advent, we unite ourselves in prayer with the sentiments of the Blessed Mother who in silent waiting carried the hidden Savior within her womb for nine months. Mary in turn intercedes for us, as faith, hope, and joy are born again in our hearts as we wait expectantly for the birth of her Son.

This Advent, no matter how dark the days may seem, our lives, like the chapel that morning in Salzburg, can bear witness to the coming of the light of the world, Jesus Christ. As we wait and yearn for Him, let us turn to our Blessed Mother and ask for her prayers, that from the rising of the sun to its setting, we may praise the name of the Lord. Maranatha, Come Lord Jesus Come.

A novus-ordo Rorate Mass will be offered at St. Ann Catholic Church in Coppell each Saturday of Advent at 6 a.m.

Father Alex Fry is a priest of the Diocese of Dallas currently studying in Rome.