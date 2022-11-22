Bishop Burns: Giving thanks to God

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us. It is a time in our nation when people of all faiths pause to express their gratitude and appreciation for God’s abundant gifts. As we give sincere thanks to God our Father for our many blessings, we also extend care and compassion to many of our neighbors who are hungry, homeless, sick, suffering from mental health, lonely, or struggling with life’s burdens. Let us pray for those in need and continue to work together to make a positive difference in their lives.

This year, I am very grateful for the many good people who make up the Church of the Diocese of Dallas. As your shepherd, I rejoice in your faithfulness, steadfastness, and your personal relationship with our Lord Jesus Christ. It is encouraging to see so many of you embrace the apostolic mission and attend to those struggling and in need of assistance. As the Holy Father reminds us “There is always someone who is hungry or thirsty and who needs me. I cannot delegate this to another. This poor person needs me, they need my help, my word, my care.” I invite you to discover creative ways to accompany those suffering in isolation. I am also grateful for your active participation in the Diocese of Dallas Synod listening sessions as we prepare for the Synod in 2024. This is a time of tremendous opportunity. We continue to look for the growth of the Catholic faith in our diocese. May we continue to encourage one another in the faith that unites us.

It is with special thanks that I show gratitude to our priests, deacons, seminarians, consecrated religious and lay faithful. Each of you is a special gift to me and our diocese.

I pray that you, your family, and your friends will be blessed with a wonderful Thanksgiving and that God will continue to abundantly bless the Diocese of Dallas. As we give thanks to God, the giver and the gift, let us also look forward to Advent a time of great hope in the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Happy Thanksgiving and may God bless you and your loved ones.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Edward J. Burns

Bishop of Dallas