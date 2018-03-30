Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

This is the Day the Lord has made, Jesus Christ our Lord is risen! Alleluia!

Blessings to you this Easter. My hope is that you have experienced a fruitful Lent and now can fully experience the joy of this Easter Season. Jesus died on the cross to free us from sin and death. By way of His suffering, death, and resurrection, we have the hope of experiencing Heaven’s glory for all eternity.

In the Acts of the Apostles, Peter gives us a clear message that we must share the good news of Christ’s unconditional love, forgiveness and redemption as we witness to His life, death and resurrection. “We are witnesses of all that he did.” (Acts 10:39) We must proclaim Jesus as Savior and “bear witness that everyone who believes in Him will receive forgiveness of sins through his name.” (Acts 10:43)

On this most important of Holy Days, I ask that you please remember to pray for our Holy Father Pope Francis and for all in the Church who have accepted the mission to advance the Gospel message. At the same time, let us also pray for those who are persecuted for their belief in Jesus Christ, especially those who are suffering violence for their faith. And, we must not forget to pray for those who do not know Jesus Christ. Hopefully through our words and actions we may introduce them to the One who is the Way, the Truth and the Life.

Christ promises eternal life with Him forever to all who believe and live as he taught. For that we herald, “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad!” (Ps 118:24)

I wish you and your loved ones a very happy and blessed Easter!

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Edward J. Burns

Bishop of the Diocese of Dallas