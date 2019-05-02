The Catholic Foundation awards $1.16 million in grants

Special to The Texas Catholic

IRVING — Twenty-five North Texas churches, schools and community organizations received $1.16 million in grants and tuition assistance from The Catholic Foundation during its annual spring grant ceremony yesterday at Holy Trinity Seminary.

The grants help fund projects that will deliver food to the hungry, support various facility renovations, establish digital signage, introduce smart boards into the classroom, build a new chapel, relocate a historic church, offer hearing assistance and bolster safety and security at churches and schools.

In addition, the grants provide tuition assistance to families who otherwise would not be able to afford a Catholic education for their children.

“The beneficiaries of these grants will be positively impacted for decades to come,” said Matt Kramer, President and CEO of The Catholic Foundation. “Our donor generosity helps make us a strong foundation and enables us to offer financial support that enhances our community by supporting programs and projects of substance and value.”

Twice per year, The Catholic Foundation distributes community grants to local schools, parishes and nonprofit organizations. Grant requests are reviewed by the Board of Trustees’ Distribution Committee, followed by documented site visits through which the recipients and funding amounts are determined.

In 2018, The Catholic Foundation distributed $1.54 million during its spring and fall grant cycles plus provided more than $22 million through more than 2,000 grants to more than 650 organizations.

Last year, The Catholic Foundation, together with its Board of Trustees, awarded a $1.1 million grant to Holy Trinity Seminary to establish a new student center in honor of Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the seventh bishop of Dallas who was appointed in 2016 as the prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life at the Vatican. The grant ceremony took place in the gymnasium of the recently opened student center at the seminary.

Grants are made from the unrestricted Philanthropy Fund and restricted funds of The Catholic Foundation. Individuals or families—named or otherwise—establish restricted funds at the foundation to benefit their communities now and for future generations.

The recipients and their projects are as follows:

All Saints Catholic Church, door/hardware replacement

Bishop Dunne Catholic School, tuition assistance

Catholic Charities Dallas, purchase of mobile food pantry trucks (Partially funded by the R. Cardis & Grace DeLee Stubbs Foundation & The Weinzapfel Endowment Fund)

Catholic Charities Dallas, support of Senior Programs (Funded by the Louise Buhrer Endowment Fund and the Olga Fay Harper Senior Citizens Fund)

Cistercian Preparatory School, replace AV projectors in classrooms

Good Shepherd Catholic School in Garland, tuition assistance (Funding provided by the Louise Buhrer Endowment Fund)

The Highlands School, tuition assistance (Funding provided by the Dorothy Irving Memorial Fund)

Holy Family Catholic Academy in Irving, purchase and installation of SmartBoards

Holy Family Catholic Academy, tuition assistance (Funding provided by the Dorothy Irving Memorial Fund)

Holy Trinity Catholic School, bathroom renovations (Partially funded by the William & Mary Jane Jaspersen Fund)

Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Grand Prairie, replace doors and windows

Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Grand Prairie, tuition assistance (Funded by the Louise Buhrer Endowment & Dorothy Irving Memorial Funds)

Jesuit College Preparatory School, purchase and installation of security cameras

Montserrat Jesuit Retreat House, repairs to Assumption Hall & Simon Family Dining Hall (Partially funded by the Osborne Family Endowment Fund)

Network of Community Ministries, refrigerated food truck (Partially funded by the Bernard (Brian) Bradley Endowment Fund)

Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, permanent covering over church entrance

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, relocation of original church (Partial funding provided by the Thomas John Uhl Fund)

St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic School, tuition assistance (Funding provided by the Louise Buhrer Endowment Fund)

St. Cecilia Catholic School, tuition assistance (Funding provided by the Louise Buhrer Endowment Fund)

Santa Clara Catholic Academy, tuition assistance (Funding provided by the Louise Buhrer Endowment Fund) St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church, hearing assist system in church

St. Mary of Carmel Catholic School, tuition assistance (Funding provided by the Louise Buhrer Endowment Fund)

St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church in Garland, new chapel (Funding provided by the Joe & Hazel Fechtel Fund)

St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church, installation of display screens in gym (Funding provided by the Roper Family Fund)

St. Philip & St. Augustine Catholic Academy, tuition assistance (Funding provided by the Louise Buhrer Endowment Fund)

St. Rita Catholic School, sound and lighting upgrades in Sweeney Hall

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, replace HVAC systems on Kenwood Campus

Sisters of The Holy Family of Nazareth, replace fire alarm system