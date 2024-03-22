Mission trip offers Bishop Dunne students lessons of hope, compassion

By Amy White

The Texas Catholic

“Eye-opening” is the way Bishop Dunne Catholic School students described their recent mission trip to El Paso.

On Saturday evening, March 9, a group of nine students from the school, along with three chaperones, boarded a bus to El Paso and returned home Sunday morning, March 17. The trip, which occurred for the first time this year, was several years in the making.

Mary Beth Angelo, director of ministry at Bishop Dunne, said she first felt inspired to organize the trip three years ago, after hearing a rousing speech by Sister Norma Pimentel. Angelo, who has a passion for serving Spanish-speaking communities, wanted to give Bishop Dunne students the opportunity to serve migrants in El Paso.

“I wanted to bring a trip to children who are motivated to understand the world and to love the world—and to help them see some of the suffering of others,” Angelo said. “We’re aware of all the diversity around us, but outside of that, we don’t have a whole lot of contact between different communities. So, my hope with this trip is that we would become bridge-builders between different cultures.”

As she planned the trip, however, circumstances got in the way. The first year, the group could not find enough chaperones; the second year, a different trip conflicted with Angelo’s plan; but this year, the trip finally came to fruition.

The teens, ages 15 through 18, braved the 11-hour drive to the El Paso Diocese, arriving at their destination on Sunday morning, March 10.

That first day in El Paso consisted of training with representatives from the Hope Border Institute and the peace and justice ministry for the Diocese of El Paso. Students learned how they would serve migrants during their time in El Paso. They also learned about the difficult circumstances that many migrants face when arriving in the United States.

“It gave us a sense of feeling hopeless and feeling disillusioned,” Angelo said, “but learning about the love and the passion that people have for doing good and loving people—that filled us back up with this sense of hope.”

Next, from Monday through Thursday, the group went to the Diocese of El Paso Migrant Center to serve the migrants there.

“It’s a super sad situation that a lot of people are in,” said Sydney Barner, 17, a Bishop Dunne senior on the trip, “but the atmosphere was honestly very, very light.”

Students distributed hygiene bags, sorted and handed out donated clothing, and served food to the migrants at the shelter. They helped visitors to the shelter complete the necessary paperwork for transportation to their destinations, and they played soccer with the migrant children.

“I’m very grateful that I’m able to be here and help,” said Andres De Paz, 16, a junior at Bishop Dunne. He shared that his time at the shelter helped him to practice compassion rather than being “quick to assume” based on superficial appearances. “This opportunity to help people—it’s an eye-opener.”

Both Barner and De Paz said that one of their favorite moments from the trip was an unexpected one: an impromptu birthday party. On their second day at the shelter, the son of one of the faculty organizers turned six years old. The students, volunteers, and migrants at the shelter decided to celebrate the occasion together.

One of the migrants, a classically trained vocalist, offered to sing for the birthday boy over a mariachi instrumental track.

“It was a really heartwarming moment,” De Paz said.

Barner agreed, “Everybody coming through is talented and is unique. It’s just really cool to see.”

Students ended the trip with two days of cultural immersion, including tours of museums of archaeology, history, and art in El Paso, as well as a visit to the Border Patrol Museum.

Students also received a grant of $500 from an anonymous donor to be used towards the needs of migrants. On Friday, March 15, students used the grant to purchase food items—dry ramen, granola bars, beef jerky—to distribute to migrants at El Paso Union Depot the next morning.

“The whole thing has been just extremely eye-opening… You see how everyone that is coming through and everyone that’s migrating—they’re just like you.” Barner said. “It’s a great community to be a part of and help serve. I’m really happy to have done it this year, and then hopefully to do it in the future.”