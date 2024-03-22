Bishop Kelly: Marching for faith, compassion and human dignity in El Paso

By Bishop Greg Kelly

Special to The Texas Catholic

“Faith gives us the luxury to dream, to envision. We cannot work for a world that we cannot dream.”

El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz spoke these words at an interfaith prayer rally at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in El Paso on March 21. More than a thousand people marched through the downtown streets in support of Annunciation House and the immigrants they serve. The march and vigil were in response to the Attorney General of the State of Texas seeking to shut down Annunciation House, accusing it, without any foundation, of being a stash house for illegal immigrants.

Bishop Seitz emphasized that reality is otherwise. Several other speakers, including Ruben Garcia Executive Director of Annunciation House, did the same. The reality: Annunciation House, a Catholic nonprofit in El Paso, carries out the mandate of Jesus in the gospel in which He identifies himself with the hungry, the thirsty, the stranger, the naked, the prisoner, the sick. Whatever we do or fail to do for them, we do or fail to do for Jesus himself. Jesus himself makes our response to the least of our brothers and sisters the criterion for living or failing to live our faith in Him.

At the rally before the march Mr. Garcia spoke of the circumstance that provoked the attorney general’s action against the organization. He told the crowd at the rally that University Medical Center (UMC) of El Paso had reached out to the Annunciation House about a migrant woman who had sustained a severe neck injury. Initially, the woman was thought to be dead and so was not processed for an asylum claim. When authorities realized that she was still alive, the woman was transported to UMC where she received critical care. Mr. Garcia said the hospital then called Annunciation House and asked them to receive her. This is when the attorney general made his accusation that Annunciation House was a “stash house.”

Annunciation House, and so many other agencies in El Paso, are doing the essential work of the gospel. Daily acts of hospitality and care for those who show up at their doors are actions mandated by the gospel, responses to the basic, inalienable dignity of each person, created in the image and likeness of God. It is an expression of the religious liberty that our Constitution guarantees.

These agencies are not magnets attracting the undocumented. They do not participate in smuggling or stashing or any illegal actions. Often times, it is the U.S. Border Patrol who brings immigrants to their doors or helps them to find their own way there. These charitable agencies do not make immigration laws. They have no power to change a broken system that crushes people and leaves them desperate. They can only receive a brother or sister as they encounter them and be a sign of the hope of the gospel. They embody that hope, give it hands and feet, eyes that look with compassion on people who experience very little compassion along a difficult and dangerous journey.

The El Paso rally ended with a blessing, using the words of St. Teresa of Avila from 400 years ago: “Christ has no body now on Earth now but yours; no hands, no feet on Earth but yours. Yours are the eyes through which he looks with compassion on this world. Yours are the feet through which he goes about doing good.”

A final note: Ruben Garcia drew the initial inspiration for his work for the founding of Annunciation House 45 years ago through an encounter with Mother Teresa of Calcutta. The foundress of the Missionaries of Charity, who for decades ministered to the sick and the dying in the streets of Calcutta, India, once gave advice to someone who had expressed a desire to leave their comfortable life and join her work on the streets of Calcutta. “Stay where you are. Find your own Calcutta,” Mother Teresa wrote. “Find the sick, the suffering, and the lonely, right where you are.”

Ruben Garcia has done just that.

He has cared for the least of God’s children who have crossed his path over the last 45 years. He has inspired so many others to be engaged in that work with him. He deserves our gratitude, and our prayers for the continuation of this great work, a work of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Bishop Greg Kelly is the auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Dallas.