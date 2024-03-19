Client-choice food pantry set to open at St. Jude Center-Park Central

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

A heavy downpour outside could not dampen the enthusiasm inside the St. Jude Center-Park Central on March 7 as a crowd gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony and blessing of a new client-choice food pantry in the Diocese of Dallas.

The pantry, operated by Catholic Charities Dallas in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank, will be open to the public in April and be located inside the St. Jude Center-Park Central, a former hotel that in 2020 was converted into a permanent, supportive housing community for more than 200 formerly unhoused adults. The property, owned by Catholic Housing Initiative, also is run by Catholic Charities Dallas.

The pantry, funded in large part by two grants from the North Texas Food Bank, will serve the residents of St. Jude, along with individuals and families from three zip codes (75231, 75240, and 75243) that experience high food insecurity in the surrounding area.

“Catholic Charities’ ability to address food insecurity on such a large scale is only possible due to the tremendous support of the North Texas Food Bank,” said Dave Woodyard, CEO of Catholic Charities Dallas. “Our missions to provide nutritious food to those in need in the many counties we serve are perfectly aligned; and with NTFB’s longstanding partnership, we have been expanded our efforts to alleviate hunger exponentially as community needs have increased.”

The pantry has been named Joe’s Pantry in honor of Joe Dingman, co-founder of the Catholic Housing Initiative and a former board member of Catholic Charities Dallas.

As a client-choice pantry, Woodyard said individuals can directly select the foods they need, much as they would in a traditional grocery store.

Catholic Charities officials expect the pantry to provide more than 660,000 meals, or more than 800,000 pounds of food, in its first year.

The clients served at the pantry will not only have access to food, but they will also receive NTFB-assisted case management services as needed. Case managers are available to help clients sign up for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and connect them to other resources and programs at Catholic Charities, including financial literacy classes, vocational training, and employment services. The long-term goal is to understand the community’s needs and work to end hunger as well as alleviate poverty.

“We simply could not do what we do in the fight against hunger without the support of partners like CCD,” said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Our grant program provides needed resources to our partner agencies, allowing them to serve more people in their community. We are grateful for the commitment and dedication of CCD to provide hunger relief in our community.”

The addition of the pantry completes a three-phase renovation effort at St. Jude-Park Center, which also included the additions of a community-building space and a co-working space.

“The co-work space is also for workforce development space for Dallas College,” said Woodyard, adding that the space is also used for case management, not only for the residents, but also for those coming through the pantry. “We want to find out why they are in need. We ask why are you insecure for food? Why do you have this problem? Where can we help you?”

Woodyard added that the Catholic Charities Dallas’ Co-Work and Coffee space is open to the public. Membership options catering to individual or business needs are available.

In addition to St. Jude Center-Park Central, Catholic Charities Dallas and Catholic Housing Initiative have partnered on two more St. Jude centers — a location on Forest Lane and another that is scheduled to open later this year on Vantage Point Drive.

Serving as the president of Catholic Housing Initiative, Sister Mary Anne Owens, SSND, called the partnership with Catholic Charities “a remarkable piece of blessing” allowing for the work being done at the St. Jude Centers.

“It’s such an effective way to allow people to have decent housing, food that they need, or whatever they happen to need,” she said. “Between the two organizations, and our partners, we have been able to do it.”

In offering a blessing during the March 7 event, Bishop Edward J. Burns praised the collaborative efforts of the organizations that helped make both the St. Jude Center and the newest client-choice food pantry.

“You really do make up this wider community of believers, of faithfulness, and of generous givers. This is really what a community is all about — to help those in need,” Bishop Burns said. “With the St. Jude Center and with Joe’s Pantry, we have our opportunity to raise the dignity of every person, and what a joy it is to do just that.”

The bishop reminded those in attendance that they are “prompted and compelled” to help people in need.

“We do that out of love,” said Bishop Burns, asking for God’s blessing upon the pantry, “and upon all those who pass through these doors and receive the benefits of a community who is filled with love in serving our brothers and sisters in need.”