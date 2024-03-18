Back-to-back SPC champions celebrate remarkable season 

By Amy White

The Texas Catholic

Cistercian Preparatory School’s men’s varsity soccer team celebrated an historic moment with its second consecutive Southwest Preparatory Conference Class 3A state title on Feb. 10. For two seasons in a row, the team remained undefeated; and this 2023-2024 season, Cistercian did not give up a single goal.

“We’ve actually gone undefeated three of the past four seasons, and this was the first time that we’ve ever done it back-to-back,” said John “J.P.” Walsh, head varsity soccer coach at Cistercian for the past 17 years, as well as a teacher and counselor at the school. He said the team ended its 2023-2024 season with 46 goals scored, zero scored against, adding, “I’ve never had a team not give up a single goal for an entire season.”

During the SPC championships, which took place in Houston at the Awty International School, the Cistercian men’s varsity soccer team won a 1-0 victory over the Episcopal School of Dallas in the semifinal game, Feb. 9, and a 1-0 victory over Fort Worth Country Day in the championship game, Feb. 10.

The team’s SPC victory was earned during a few especially crucial moments on the field, Walsh said. During the semifinal game, right before halftime, Marc Maalouf, who will be team captain next year, sent a corner kick toward the far post, and outside defender Jacob Liu headed the ball into the goal, securing a victory over ESD.

“It was the difference in the game for the semifinal,” Walsh said. “He timed his run perfectly on the far post and knocked it in with his head.”

The championship game was similarly secured by a skillful corner kick. Maalouf, who took the corner kick, sent the ball directly into the goal.

“He used his left foot to bend it as much as he could right in front of the goal,” Walsh said, “It went all the way across, hit the far post of the goal, and went in.”

Walsh said that the SPC victory, as well as the back-to-back undefeated seasons, was due to the hard work and dedication of his players.

“It’s nice when you can find well-rounded kids that are super bright and also hard working as far as athletics, and that’s what we’ve been able to put together here,” Walsh said. “The kids work so hard, and they’re competitive. They want to win, and they push themselves to do it.”

Walsh, who says he is very proud of his players, is hopeful that the team’s success will continue.

“We would love to be able to go three years in a row. That would be unbelievable,” Walsh said. “So, we’re going to do everything we can to try to accomplish that goal.”