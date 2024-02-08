Co-chairs announced for 2024 Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament

Special to The Texas Catholic

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas is pleased to announce Tere and Javier Creixell Sr. along with Ana and Javier Creixell Jr. as the Co-Chairs for the 14th Annual Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament and CHRISTUS Health as the continued Title Sponsor. The Tournament will be held on Monday, October 28, 2024, at the beautiful Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco. The purpose of the Bishop’s Invitational is to provide need-based tuition assistance and scholarships for K-8th grade students attending Catholic schools in the Diocese of Dallas. We are thrilled to be working alongside the Creixells to help us continue to grow this important mission.

Javier Sr. graduated high school from Cumbres School and obtained his bachelor’s degree from the Anahuac University in Mexico City; both are Legionaries of Christ institutions. He then received his MBA from the University of Texas at Austin as a Central Bank Scholarship award recipient. His professional career started in the 1980’s as the CEO of Operadora de Bolsa, in which he grew to be one of the largest financial institutions in Latin America at the time. He later moved on to develop the first golf resort in Chile, Marbella Country Club, as well as preside over numerous financial organizations in Mexico and many other countries. Throughout his career, Javier Sr. has served on various boards and committees in financial, real estate, and tourism related industries including Toston LLC investing company where he currently serves as Chairman. He is also an active member of YPO’s Dallas Gold Chapter. Javier Sr. serves on the Prison Entrepreneurship Program (PEP) board and is a member of the Dallas Diocese Finance Council and Investment Committee. He has also served as a trustee of The Catholic Foundation.

Tere graduated from Ursuline High School in Mexico City. For decades, Tere has volunteered thousands of hours for a variety of causes including Complementa supporting kids with Down Syndrome. Tere now serves as one of the few female prison chaplains in the diocese. She has also been an Extraordinary Minister of the Holy Communion at the University of Dallas and served on the advisory board of the Dominican Priory in Irving. For over 15 years, both Tere and Javier Sr. have volunteered for the Catholic Diocese Prison Ministry and the Prison Entrepreneurship Program.

Ana and Javier Jr. both graduated from The Highlands School in Irving and went on to get their bachelor’s degrees from SMU. Javier Jr. then received his MBA from Dartmouth. Since late 2023 he and his wife have been business owners. Their company, Allegra-Addison, provides print, mail and marketing services for many educational and non-profit organizations. For over 20 years, they have volunteered for and supported various causes. Ana volunteered for White Rose Women’s Center and the Scottish Rite Hospital in which she planned various events to support underprivileged youth. Javier Jr. volunteered full-time for three years starting a non-profit organization in Mexico which provides human and ethical formation opportunities for college Students. Furthermore, he dedicated his time to participate in over 10 mission trips throughout Mexico.

Ana and Javier Jr. have three beautiful children who attend Christ the King Catholic School.

Please join us for the 14th annual Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament. For additional information about the event or supporting tuition assistance for Catholic Schools, please visit https://bishopsgolf.org/ or contact Robyn Trowbridge, Associate Director of Events and Stewardship, at rtrowbridge@cathdal.org or (214) 379-2826.