St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic School to celebrate Black History Month

Special to The Texas Catholic

A month long of educational and fun activities will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic School on Hampton Road in February.

The middle school students are taking a leadership role in the events slated for each week in February. They will be reading the new book, “Langston Had A Party,” to the elementary students. The book will then be presented to the class as a gift.

The second week, students will be making crafts including African Hats, origami African animals, and flags of African countries for the pencil toppers. Oral presentations will be given the third week by the students about famous leaders.

Curriculum throughout the school is being enhanced by studying great African artists, scientists, and authors. The culminating activity will be an assembly with the fifth grade performing a dance, the third grade reciting a poem, student speeches and poetry, with the keynote speaker, Dr. Jamal R. Allen Rasheed. Rasheed is the founder of the Ellis County African American Museum in Waxahachie.

Fourth grade students will greet guests in several languages and guide them through the crafts displays. The Reading Fair Boards made by the students will be on display in the halls and gym.

A reception will be held after the assembly in the decorated cafeteria with food tastings from various restaurants as well as food donated by Henderson’s Chicken, the Dad’s Club, and students. Jennifer Borth, principal, said she believes “we are all God’s children, and we should celebrate all cultures.” St. Elizabeth of Hungary welcomes all to their open house on Feb. 12 and 13. For more information, please contact St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic School at 214-331-5139.