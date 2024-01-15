Like Rev. King, God’s disciples are called to work to transform world, says cardinal

By Aida Bustos

OSV News

SAN DIEGO — Cardinal Robert W. McElroy of San Diego called on all disciples of God to work to transform the world, particularly on the social justice front, just like the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., had once done.

He celebrated Sunday morning Mass Jan. 14 at Christ the King Church, where it was standing-room only, on the day before the national holiday honoring Rev. King. This year the holiday, observed on the third Monday of January, fell on the civil rights leader’s actual birthday.

The Diocesan Commission for African American Catholics organized the Gospel Mass. Father Tommie Jennings, the parish’s pastor, served as a concelebrant, along with Auxiliary Bishops Ramón Bejarano and Michael M. M. Pham, Father Emmet Farrell and Deacon Robert Booth.

In his homily, Cardinal McElroy said that Rev. King understood that his faith called him to try to transform the world, particularly on the issue of racial justice.

“And so, he spent his life and lost his life because of his dedication,” the cardinal said. “And we know in our country, sadly, the issue of race and racial division, which has torn our country asunder from the beginning, is still with us in various forms that are very corrosive, very damaging.

“And we are called to proclaim the reign of God in justice, racial justice and social justice. And that’s a major part of our mission as disciples. We cannot leave that to others.”

Jesus “came to proclaim the reign of God,” which is “central to our people, and the reign of God is the answer for every one of us in our lives,” the cardinal added.

He said two visions are competing in the nation.

“We can either believe we are called to be one family of God in our country, or we can believe every group should be out for itself,” he said. “And God’s vision is for one human family, in solidarity.”

Cardinal McElroy said he hopes and prays “that as this year unfolds, which is going to be a particularly difficult year, that we all pray and work to transform our society.”

“Jesus Christ is calling each one of us out; that we proclaim the glory of God who created us in love,” he said, “and gives every blessing that sustains us in this time and promises us the fullness of the reign of God at the end of time. And calls us to work to create the reign of God here and now in our midst.”

After the 8:30 a.m. Mass, many of those on hand attended a reception in the parish hall, which featured information and photos of Rev. King, who was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, April 4, 1968, when he was just 39 years old.

Rick Stewart, the commission’s chair, said the Altar Society and Pastoral Council of Christ the King Parish, and the Knights and Ladies of Peter Claver, and leaders from St. Rita’s Church, had collaborated to organize the Mass and reception. The parish’s Gospel Choir, led by DeShon Hall, joyously accompanied the Mass, receiving several standing ovations.