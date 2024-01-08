Community wishes fond farewell to pastor emeritus

Monday, January 8, 2024

Father Josef Vollmer-König, left, who served as the parish’s pastor and then pastor emeritus, greets parishioners as he processes out of St. Patrick Catholic Church with Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly and Father Charles Githinji on Jan. 6. (Michael Gresham/The Texas Catholic)

The community of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Dallas packed the sanctuary Jan. 6 as Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly concelebrated a 5 p.m. vigil Mass for the Epiphany of the Lord preceding a “Fond Farewell” reception for Father Josef Vollmer-König, who served as the parish’s pastor and then pastor emeritus.

Following the celebration of the Mass, a reception was held for Father Vollmer-König in the Knights of Columbus Hall on Shoreview Road.

Originally from a small town in Germany, Father Vollmer-König came to the U.S. to work as a chef, where he met and married his wife, Ernestine. A father of eight children, Father Vollmer-König’s journey to the priesthood began as a permanent deacon for Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish in Oak Cliff. He entered the seminary in 60s following the death of his wife and was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Dallas, Father Vollmer-König was named pastor of St. Patrick, where he served 13 years before retiring and becoming pastor emeritus.

Find more images from the Mass in the photo gallery.

