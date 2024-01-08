Community wishes fond farewell to pastor emeritus

The community of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Dallas packed the sanctuary Jan. 6 as Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly concelebrated a 5 p.m. vigil Mass for the Epiphany of the Lord preceding a “Fond Farewell” reception for Father Josef Vollmer-König, who served as the parish’s pastor and then pastor emeritus.

Following the celebration of the Mass, a reception was held for Father Vollmer-König in the Knights of Columbus Hall on Shoreview Road.

Originally from a small town in Germany, Father Vollmer-König came to the U.S. to work as a chef, where he met and married his wife, Ernestine. A father of eight children, Father Vollmer-König’s journey to the priesthood began as a permanent deacon for Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish in Oak Cliff. He entered the seminary in 60s following the death of his wife and was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Dallas, Father Vollmer-König was named pastor of St. Patrick, where he served 13 years before retiring and becoming pastor emeritus.

