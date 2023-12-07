Diocesan sacrament of confirmation trainings form teachers of faith

By Matthew DePaula

Special to The Texas Catholic

The Office of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life this fall offered two formation opportunities to train catechists, coordinators, and directors who are helping youth candidates for the sacrament of confirmation. The first session, held in English at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, formed 46 participants on Oct. 17. A second training session was held in Spanish at Holy Cross Catholic Church where 70 participants were formed on Oct. 28.

The goal of these formation sessions was to educate and develop participants by presenting foundations for confirmation formation to inspire confidence within them as they minister, catechize, and form candidates for confirmation. Each workshop provided essential information on the sacrament of confirmation – liturgy, theology, catechetical guidelines, and diocesan policies. Participants engaged in conversation with fellows from around the Diocese of Dallas, discussing their preparation process and discerning what improvements could be made in their formation.

The participants were receptive to the offering as an opportunity to learn, especially from other ministers. One participant remarked that the trainings were “very informative, [with] good reminders of where we currently stand and what others around the diocese [do] to prepare their candidates.” The workshops brought together those who recently started in their role as well as those who have been preparing candidates for years. Their collective wisdom and insights informed by the teachings of the Church and guidance from the diocese positively influence their ministry of preparing candidates to receive confirmation.

These workshops were only the start of formation opportunities for catechists, coordinators, and directors with respect to sacramental formation. The work of preparing the People of God to celebrate a sacrament is a diligent, important, and fruitful undertaking. Our hope is that these trainings and other formation events equip those engaged with this work with the knowledge, skills, and guidance they need to joyfully accompany, form, and prepare the faithful to celebrate a sacrament.

Matthew DePaula is an associate director for the Diocese of Dallas Office of Evangelization, Catechesis, and Family Life.