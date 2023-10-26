The Catholic Foundation awards more than $1 million in grants to 26 entities

From staff reports

The Catholic Foundation awarded $1.03 million to 26 local schools, churches and community organizations during its 2023 fall grant ceremony on Oct. 25.

Funded by the Foundation’s unrestricted Philanthropy Fund as well as funds established by individuals and families to carry out their charitable goals, the grants support a variety of projects including security upgrades, technology enhancements, outdoor pavilion, sanctuary flooring, lighting, parking lot gate and new science lab.

“People of all ages will benefit from the enhancements and implementation of significant projects taking place at area charitable organizations plus Catholic churches and schools,” said Matt Kramer, president and CEO of The Catholic Foundation. “Each year, the generosity of our donors both past and present provide hope and optimism that positively changes lives and long-term outcomes for generations to come.”

Twice per year, The Catholic Foundation distributes community grants to local Catholic churches and schools and nonprofit organizations. Grant requests are reviewed by the board of trustees’ Distribution Committee, followed by documented site visits by trustees through which the recipients and funding amounts are determined.

Over time, The Catholic Foundation has provided more than $267 million in grants to religious, charitable and educational organizations. In 2022, The Catholic Foundation awarded more than 2,500 grants totaling $19.4 million.

