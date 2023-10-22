Celebrating the feast of St. Pope John Paul II

All-school Mass for St. John Paul II, pope, at John Paul II High School in Plano on Oct. 19, 2023. (Amy White/The Texas Catholic)

By Amy White

The Texas Catholic

PLANO — On Oct. 19, John Paul II High School celebrated its all-school Mass in honor of the Oct. 22 feast day of St. Pope John Paul II. This year, the celebration was particularly special, as the relic of its namesake sat on the altar for the school community to see.

“To my knowledge, it’s the first time we’ve hosted a relic of our patron saint on our campus. So, it’s a really big deal,” said Nicholas Brandt, director of Campus Ministry and Catholic Identity.

After the Mass, which was celebrated by Father Garrett Bockman, the relic was moved to the school’s chapel to be venerated by students and other members of the community.

“This blood was taken from John Paul II before he died—he donated some vials of blood, and that blood was used to make relics—and now those relics are throughout the world,” Father Bockman said. “We are so blessed to have this relic with us today.”