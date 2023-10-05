Synod listening session engages young adults in conversation

By Amy White

The Texas Catholic

Over 300 young adults gathered under the cozy lights of Community Beer Co. to sip beer and share their perspectives on today’s church.

This Oct. 3 synod listening session, titled “Conversations Unfiltered: The Church and the Future,” was an opportunity for young adults, ages 21 to 35, to discuss their experience as young people within the Dallas diocese. The session is the 28th of 30.

“This particular listening session’s goal is to incorporate the voices of people who have not necessarily been a part of this process yet,” said Lacy de la Garza, chair of the Synod Preparatory Commission. “We want to make sure that we hear what they have to say, that it’s documented, and that we can return back to it and use it in building solutions for the future of our diocese.”

The listening session consisted of small group discussions among the young adults, followed by a Q&A session where participants could submit their questions to Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly for answer.

“We talked about things that the young adults in the area need—about our parishes and how we grow the community locally,” said Andres Zevallos, a young adult participant.“I think the Synod is a good sign that the diocese is listening for feedback.”

