With a servant’s heart, Romanach helps refugees in need

Back in 2001, Tony Romanach, his wife and family lived in Dallas while the Second Sudanese Civil War raged on. He could never have imagined how a war halfway across the world would have a lasting impact on his own life.

The conflict — which is widely regarded as one of the longest and bloodiest civil wars on record — caused an influx of Sudanese refugees to the Dallas area, including many of the “Lost Boys of Sudan.” With such a high number of immigrants pouring in, the need for aid and support was high, and St. Patrick Catholic Church saw an opportunity to help. The Refugee Outreach Program officially began in the fall of 2001 and has been running continuously ever since.

“My wife and I received a call from Therese Sabine, who was starting the program, to see if we could help. And really ever since that first phone call, we’ve been up there almost every Sunday,” said Romanach, who is an attorney by trade and spent his career working for the federal government.

The program runs each Sunday from October to April, and provides a luncheon after the 10 a.m. Mass, English classes for adults, catechism classes for the children and even daycare for the infants. However, Romanach’s role is one of special importance — he offers pro bono legal services to anyone who needs them.

“I am an immigrant myself,” said Romanach, whose family fled Cuba in 1962 and settled in the United States. “I recognize the shock of a different culture and how helpless the legal system can seem if you don’t have somebody to show you the way. It gives me a lot of joy and satisfaction to be able to help others who find themselves in the same situation.”

Every Sunday from October to April, Romanach sits at a table in the cafeteria at St. Patrick and participants know they can come and discuss any legal issues they might be facing.

But for Romanach, it doesn’t matter what time of year, he is willing to help.

“Whenever someone needs me, I’ll go up to the parish. People are going to have legal problems whether the program is out for the summer or not, and I want to help,” he said.

Romanach is quick to give credit to many others who have helped to make the program a success — including other lawyers who have assisted him over the years. He says he is just one of many who have been with the program a very long time and dedicated many hours to help.

And even though he has given over 20 years of free legal aid to his community, his humility is evident as he insists that he is “just a servant.”

“Without my faith I don’t know if I would be doing this, to be honest,” Romanach said. “But I see Jesus in everybody, and I am trying my best to follow the Gospel. When we’re able to help a family in critical need at a particular time, they show their appreciation and give you a hug. To me, those are the things that really matter.”

Though he recently retired, Romanach has no plans to slow down. The program has helped more than 1,000 refugees and immigrants since its inception and will certainly help many more in the years to come.

