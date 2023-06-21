“Hope” selected as theme for 2023 Art on the Plaza Competition

Texas artists invited to participate in 18th Annual Catholic Foundation Competition that promotes public art in the Dallas Arts District

Special to The Texas Catholic

Professional artists in Texas are invited to submit original artwork for the 18th annual Catholic Foundation Art On The Plaza competition.

The winning artist will receive $5,000 and their masterpiece will be on display for one year on a 28-foot x 9-foot wall at The Catholic Foundation Plaza located across the street from the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in the downtown Dallas Arts District. Honorable mention winners will receive $500.

The deadline to submit entries at The Catholic Foundation office, 12222 Merit Drive, Suite 850, in Dallas is Friday, Sept. 8. The submission guidelines can be found online at www.catholicfoundation.com/Support-Tools/Catholic-Foundation-Art-Competition.

Art entries do not require a religious theme but should embody the essence of hope. All entries should be respectful in tone as the winning entry appears on the north side of the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

No entry fees are required to participate. Submissions must measure 28 inches by 9 and 2/3 inches. The winning work will be digitally reproduced to mural-size dimensions and installed on the art wall before it is unveiled at a ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Photography and computer-generated art are not eligible.

“For nearly 20 years, we have enjoyed showcasing public artwork in the Dallas Arts District,” says Matt Kramer, president and CEO of The Catholic Foundation. “Artists remind us each year of how artwork can be a spiritual experience for some, a joyful encounter for others and a beautiful image for many that reflects faith, hope and love.”

A panel of judges from the Dallas-area arts community will review all entries and select the piece to be installed on The Catholic Foundation Plaza art wall.

Art On The Plaza 2022 winner Robert Opel painted “Wings Of Joy” to symbolize the exuberance and joy of local performers, artists and musicians in the Dallas Arts District.

“Monarch butterflies are the acrobats of the sky,” said Opel. “Monarchs use wind in ways we don’t understand. It doesn’t make sense that they can fly, but they do. I encourage all Texas artists to consider participating in this year’s competition.”