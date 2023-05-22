Bishop Burns ordains eight men to the priesthood

Diocese of Dallas announces clergy assignments and appointments

The sanctuary at St. Jude Catholic Church in Allen was packed May 20 as Bishop Edward J. Burns joined by Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly and their brother priests of the Diocese of the Diocese in coming together to celebrate the ordination of eight men to the priesthood. Ordained as priests at the Mass were Father Kevin Kolker, Father Juan Estaban Rojas, Father César García, Father Alex Fry, Father Mark Nguyễn, Father Dennis O’Donnell, Father Miguel Sotelo, and Father Eugene Udemba. Look for more photos and coverage in the June edition of The Texas Catholic and on TexasCatholic.com.

After the celebration of the Mass, the following clergy appointments and assignments were announced. The assignments and appointments are effective July 1, 2023, unless otherwise noted.

*Indicates a Newly Ordained Priest.

Central Deanery

Reverend Ryan Hiaeshutter has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Dallas. Father Hiaeshutter has been serving as Parochial Vicar of Christ the King Parish, Dallas.

*Reverend Kevin Kolker has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Christ the King Parish, Dallas Father Kolker is a newly ordained Priest of the Diocese.

Reverend Adam Musielak has been relieved of his duties as Parochial Vicar of St. Patrick Parish, Dallas. Father Musielak will be pursuing further graduate studies.

Reverend Ricardo Reyes-Mata has been appointed Parochial Vicar of the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Dallas. He will continue to serve as Chaplain of Bishop Dunne High School. Father Reyes has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Jude Parish, Allen

*Reverend Juan Esteban Rojas has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Patrick Parish, Dallas. Father Rojas is a newly ordained Priest of the Diocese.

North Central Deanery

Reverend Ramiro A. Alvarez has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Mary Immaculate Parish, Farmers Branch. Father Alvarez has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Ann Parish, Coppell.

Reverend Michael Baynham has been relieved of his duties as Parochial Vicar of St. Rita Parish, Dallas, but will remain there as a Priest in Residence. Father Baynham will be pursuing further graduate studies.

Reverend Aristeo Berrum has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Ann Parish, Coppell. Father Berrum has been serving as Parochial Vicar of Mary Immaculate Parish, Farmers Branch.

*Reverend César García has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Parish, Richardson. Father García is a newly ordained Priest of the Diocese.

*Reverend Alex Fry has been appointed Priest in Residence at Mary Immaculate Parish, Farmers Branch, where he will serve until he returns to Rome to complete further graduate studies in the Fall. Father Fry is a newly ordained Priest of the Diocese.

Reverend Sinu Joseph has been appointed Parochial Vicar of All Saints Parish, Dallas. Father Joseph has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Plano.

Reverend Lucas Moreira de Sales has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Richardson. Father Moreira de Sales has been serving as Parochial Vicar of Prince of Peace Parish, Plano.

*Reverend Mark Nguyễn has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Rita Parish, Dallas. Father Nguyễn is a newly ordained Priest of the Diocese.

*Reverend Dennis O’Donnell has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Holy Family of Nazareth Parish, Irving. Father O’Donnell is a newly ordained Priest of the Diocese.

Reverend Kevin Wilwert has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Ann Parish, Coppell. Father Wilwert has been serving as Associate Director of Formation at Holy Trinity Seminary, Irving.

Northern Deanery

Reverend Paul Nguyen has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Jude Parish, Allen. Father Nguyen has been serving as Parochial Vicar of All Saints Parish, Dallas.

Reverend Simeon Nwankwo has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Plano. Father Nwankwo has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Jude Parish, Allen.

Very Reverend Eugene Okoli, V.F., has been appointed Pastoral Administrator of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, McKinney. Father Okoli has been serving as Pastoral Administrator of Holy Spirit Parish, Duncanville.

Reverend Ricardo Regalado has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Jude Parish, Allen. Father Regalado has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, Plano.

*Reverend Miguel Sotelo has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, Plano. Father Sotelo is a newly ordained Priest of the Diocese.

*Reverend Eugene Udemba has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Prince of Peace Parish, Plano. Father Udemba is a newly ordained Priest of the Diocese.

Reverend Felipe Vives has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Parish, McKinney. Father Vives has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Parish, Richardson.

Southwest Deanery

Reverend Uchechukwu Aladi has been appointed Pastoral Administrator of Holy Spirit Parish, Duncanville. Father Aladi has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish, Dallas.

Reverend John Peter Ambrose, M.S.F.S., has been assigned outside of the Diocese by his religious superior. Father Ambrose has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Grand Prairie.

Reverend Esteban Antes has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Immaculate Conception Parish, Corsicana. Father Antes has been serving as Parochial Vicar of Holy Spirit Parish, Duncanville.

Reverend Elmer Herrera-Guzman has been appointed Pastoral Administrator of Holy Cross Parish, Dallas. Father Herrera-Guzman has been serving as Parochial Vicar of Holy Cross Parish, Dallas.

Reverend Joshua Mavelil has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Grand Prairie. Father Mavelil has been serving as Parochial Vicar of Holy Family of Nazareth Parish, Irving.

Reverend Martin Moreno has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Holy Cross Parish, Dallas. Father Moreno has been serving as Priest in Residence at Holy Cross Parish, Dallas. Page 3 of 3

Reverend Francis Nwizu has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish, Dallas. Father Nwizu is new to the Diocese.

Reverend Manuel Sabando has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Holy Spirit Parish, Duncanville.

Other Appointments

Reverend Joseph Paul Albin, O.P., has been assigned outside of the Diocese by his religious superior. Father Albin has been serving as Chaplain of the University of Dallas, Irving.

Reverend Paul Bechter has been appointed Director of the Propaedeutic Program for Holy Trinity Seminary. Father Bechter has been serving as Director of Vocations for the Diocese and Associate Chaplain of the University of Dallas, Irving.

Reverend Peter Chinnappan has been appointed Chaplain of the Plano and Richardson Hospital Cluster and the Tamil Catholic Community. Father Chinnappan has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Parish, McKinney.

Reverend Mark Garrett has been appointed Director of Vocations for the Diocese and will continue to serve as Chaplain of Bishop Lynch High School. Father Garrett has been serving as Parochial Vicar of the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Dallas.

Reverend James Martin Nobles, O.P., has been assigned to serve as Chaplain of the University of Dallas, Irving, by his religious superior. Father Nobles is new to the Diocese.

Reverend Reuben Ortiz-Montelongo has been appointed Chaplain of Parkland Memorial Hospital, Dallas, and Children’s Medical Center, Dallas. Father Ortiz-Montelongo has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Dallas.

Reverend Luke Turner, O.S.B., has been appointed Spiritual Director of the Propaedeutic Program for Holy Trinity Seminary. Father Turner has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Dallas.

Reverend Donald Zeiler has been appointed Vice Rector of Holy Trinity Seminary, Irving. Father Zeiler has been serving as Pastor of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, McKinney