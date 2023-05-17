Celebrating parish formation ministers

By Juan Carlos Moreno

Special to The Texas Catholic

On April 28, a Mass of Appreciation, presided over by Bishop Edward Burns, brought together 80 formation ministers from 40 parishes across the diocese. The areas of formation included catechetical leaders, sponsor couples, youth ministers, and initiation ministers. The event was organized by the Office of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life; the Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministry; and the Office of Worship.

Bishop Burns offered a heartfelt homily acknowledging the tireless commitment of the parish formation ministers. The Mass was both a celebration and a thanksgiving for the crucial role they play in nurturing the spiritual1 life of their parishes.

Bishop Burns emphasized the significance of their work, highlighting how their contributions have strengthened the faith community, particularly during challenging times. The bishop also acknowledged the parish formation ministers’ participation in his teaching ministry.

Following the Mass, a brunch reception was held, providing an opportunity for fellowship and conversation among the ministers. It was an occasion of joy and camaraderie, a moment to honor the efforts of those who dedicate themselves to the spiritual growth of their communities.

The event underscored the value and appreciation of the Church for these devoted servants, reaffirming their essential role within the Catholic faith. This Mass of Appreciation beautifully captured the essence of our shared mission — to serve God and each other with love and dedication.

Juan Carlos Moreno is the director of the Office of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family for the Diocese of Dallas.