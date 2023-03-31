Gathering for Catholic Advocacy Day 2023

The Texas Catholic

Speaking alongside his brother Texas bishops at the Texas State Capitol, Bishop Edward J. Burns said legislators need to act now on school choice legislation so that “parents will be able to truly exhibit their sacred responsibility of educating their children.”

“It is important for us that we let our legislators know that parents should have the choice of where their children go to school,” Burns explained.

Bishop Burns made his comments at Catholic Advocacy Day 2023 Faith in Action on March 28, a biennial event where Texas bishops and Catholics from around the Lone Star State came together “to promote life, dignity, and the common good.” The Texas legislature currently is holding its 88th legislative session, which ends May 29.

The Texas bishops spoke on a number of other issues, as well, including, undocumented immigrant children, restorative justice, healthcare, religious liberty and other social concerns.