Bishop Flores named to synod preparatory commission

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary-general of the Synod, has named Bishop Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville, Texas, and six others to be members of the preparatory commission for the general assembly of the Synod of Bishops in October.

According to the apostolic constitution for the synods, the secretary-general establishes the commission “for further exploration of the theme and for the redaction of any documents that may be issued prior to the Synod Assembly.”

The names of the seven commission members were released by the Vatican March 15, the same day all seven were meeting with Cardinal Grech and with Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, general relator of the upcoming synod.

The theme Pope Francis chose for the synod is: “For a Church that Journeys Together: Fellowship, Participation and Mission.” It will meet at the Vatican Oct. 4-29. A second assembly has been scheduled for October 2024.

Mercedarian Sister Shizue “Filo” Hirota from Tokyo, Japan, was the only woman named to the preparatory commission. She is a consultant for the Catholic Council for Justice and Peace of the Japanese bishops’ conference of Japan.

The other members are: Jesuit Father Giacomo Costa, who will serve as coordinator; Archbishop Timothy Costelloe of Perth, president of the Australian bishops’ conference; Bishop Lucio A. Muandula of Xai-Xai, Mozambique; Father Dario Vitali, a professor of theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome; and Polish Msgr. Tomasz Trafny, a member of the synod secretariat staff, who will serve as secretary of the commission.