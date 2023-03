After being on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Patrick Catholic School Academic Fair returned Feb. 24 with first- through eighth-grade students from St. Patrick, All Saints, Good Shepherd, St. Pius X, Christ the King, and Prince of Peace Catholic schools participating in a variety of academic competitions, including written math, geography, mental math, algebra, art, spelling and poetry interpretation.

