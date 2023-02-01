Kara and Peter Gehan announced as chairs for 2023 Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament

Special to The Texas Catholic

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas has announced Kara and Peter Gehan as the chairs for the 13th Annual Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament. The tournament will be held on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, and will be moving to a new location, the Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco. The purpose of the bishop’s Invitational is to provide need-based tuition assistance and scholarships for K-8th grade students attending Catholic schools in the Dallas area.

“Peter and Kara are deeply committed to Catholic education, and we are grateful for their enthusiastic ‘Yes’ to Chair this year’s Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament,” said Kelly Halaszyn, Diocese of Dallas Director of Development. “Under their leadership, we look forward to providing vital need-based tuition assistance and scholarships for K-8th grade students attending Catholic schools in the Diocese of Dallas.”

Kara graduated from Ursuline Academy and earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University and her law degree from The University of Texas at Austin. She currently serves on the Board of Trustees of Ursuline Academy. She previously served as the chair of the advisory board for the Duke Catholic Center and as a trustee for The Catholic Foundation. She delivers meals for Meals on Wheels and provides pro bono legal representation for individuals in a variety of immigration and family law matters. She previously worked as a products liability litigation attorney at Strasburger & Price and later at Hartline, Dacus, Dreyer & Kern.

Peter graduated from Jesuit College Preparatory School and earned his bachelor’s degree from The University of Texas at Austin. He is the president and CEO of Four Twelve Holdings, a real estate investment firm. He previously was an owner of Gehan Homes, one of DFW’s largest homebuilders. Peter has served as the chair of the finance council for St. Rita Catholic Community and as a member of the leadership team for St. Rita’s Building the Future Capital Campaign. Together Kara and Peter currently serve as part of leadership team for Ursuline Academy’s $85 million Act Move Believe Campaign and as members of the Family Leadership Council at Tulane University.

Kara and Peter have three children, each of whom benefitted from a Catholic education, having graduated from St. Rita, Ursuline, and Jesuit.

“We are honored to chair this year’s Bishop’s Invitational as we work to make a Catholic education possible for every child in the Diocese of Dallas,” Kara and Peter Gehan stated. “With your help, we can continue the golf tournament’s tremendous success in raising funds that go directly to scholarships and tuition assistance. We believe that a first-rate education is critical to help children navigate the modern world and that a quality Catholic education is the single best way to equip a child for a bright future. Our Catholic elementary schools are the perfect place for children to build a strong foundation for high school, college, and beyond, all while nurturing their faith in a Christ-centered environment. We hope that you will join us in supporting the children of our Diocese.”

For additional information about the event, please visit https://bishopsgolf.org/ or contact Robyn Trowbridge, Associate Director of Events and Stewardship, at rtrowbridge@cathdal.org or 214-379-2826.