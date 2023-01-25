Honoring those who serve the Church

The Texas Catholic

More than 140 parishioners from parishes throughout the Diocese of Dallas were honored for their volunteer efforts at the Annual Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church Mass on Jan. 21 at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

The special Mass recognizes lay men and women for their volunteer efforts benefiting ministries in the parishes in the diocese. In all, this year, 145 recipients of the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church were honored.

Bishop Edward J. Burns, who placed a bronze medal around the neck of each recipient, presided at the Mass with numerous pastors from parishes throughout the diocese concelebrating.

Among those receiving an award was Teresa Bumpas, a parishioner at Sacred Heart of Jesus Chinese Catholic Church in Plano. For Bumpas, the day marked an especially memorable moment as her father Ted Chang, a recipient of the service award during its inaugural year of 2012, was on hand to watch.

Bumpas was nominated for the award by Father Yu Ming Lin, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus, for her volunteer efforts to raise funds to donate to the Anapra Education Project Mexico and serving as a parish faith formation teacher.

Find more photographs from the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church Mass in our Photo Gallery.

Below is a list of the 145 recipients of the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church and the parishes they represented:

All Saints, Dallas

James M. Fogg

Stan Schwieterman

Blessed Sacrament, Dallas

Marielena Ornelas

Omar Ornelas

Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Dallas

Michael Z. Franco

Vicente Ruiz

Christ the King, Dallas

Gloria D. Erdman

Randall Muck

Church of the Incarnation, Irving

Michael Hackett

Tina Hackett

Corpus Christi, Ferris

Bisenta Landin

Stephanie Reiter

Divine Mercy of Our Lord, Mesquite

Rebecca Estrella

Della Foster

Epiphany Quasi-Parish, Italy

Celio Guerrero

Amalia Salazar

Good Shepherd, Garland

Martina Garcia

Kathy Kieffer

Holy Cross, Dallas

Claudia E. Elorza

Frankie L. Hedrick

Holy Family of Nazareth, Irving

Mindy Hyde

Octavio Ramosh

Holy Family, Van Alstyne

Merced Santibañez

Gary Yesavage

Holy Spirit, Duncanville

Cynthia Salone-Poole

Daniel P. Sheridan

Holy Trinity, Dallas

Anna Quigley

Thomas Quigley

Immaculate Conception,

Grand Prairie

Olivia Saldivar

Salvador Solis

Immaculate Conception, Corsicana

Mel Novotny

Armando Perales

Mary Immaculate, Farmers Branch

Ron M. Bufkin

Silvia Maria Hoffmann

Mater Dei, Irving

Anya Taylor

Randy Wayne Taylor II

Mother of Perpetual Help, Garland

Phi Ngoc Do

Kha-Mi Teresa Hoang

Nuestra Señora del Pilar, Dallas

José Ortiz

Our Lady of Angels, Allen

Gary McGinnis

Dorothy Mott

Our Lady of Lourdes, Dallas

Patricia Castillo

Fernando Neri

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Dallas

Brandy Michelle Garcia

German Villatoro

Our Lady of San Juan/St. Theresa, Dallas

Francisco J. Díaz

Martha V. Díaz

Our Lady of the Lake, Rockwall

Alicia Amundson

Victor Zavala

Prince of Peace, Plano

Wayne T. Chen

Benedicta Obasuyi

Sacred Heart of Jesus (Chinese), Plano

Teresa Bumpas

Wendy Garza

Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ, Carrollton

Khiem Hoang Mai

Hoang Van Tran

Sacred Heart, Rowlett

Carmen Brown

Nathan (Nate) Castelin

San Juan Diego, Dallas

Laura De Luna

Samuel Marquez

Santa Clara of Assisi, Dallas

Héctor Martínez

María Quintanilla

St. Andrew Kim, Irving

Soonkoo Joseph Jung

Jiyun Maria F. Yoo

St. Ann, Coppell

Mariví Gambini

Tom King

St. Ann, Kaufman

James W. Littleton

Cindy López Mier

St. Anthony, Dallas

Linda Katherine Bailey

St. Anthony, Wylie

Christina Drennon

Michael Drennon

St. Augustine, Dallas

Rogelio Nájera Vargas

Nic A. Salas Jr.

St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Dallas

Danna Jaqueline Campos

James Hademenos

St. Cecilia, Dallas

Maria de Jesús Alonso

Robert Palmer

St. Edward, Dallas

María de la Luz García

Jorge Luis Tovar

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Plano

Melanie T. Acosta

John W. Stroh

St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Dallas

Petra Alfaro

David Ehrlicher

St. Elizabeth, Bonham

Ruben Montano

Alina Yannerella

St. Francis of Assisi, Frisco

Vinny Bedus

Elmer and Irma Herrera

St. Francis of Assisi, Lancaster

Aurora Martinez Canales

Loyda Migdalia Ramirez

St. Francis of Assisi, Whitesboro

Isabel Castillo

Jill Lancaster

St. Gabriel the Archangel, McKinney

Lucinda Knebel

Marie Labelle

St. James, Dallas

Claudia Alvarado

Rosemary Treviño

St. John Nepomucene, Ennis

Brian Zhanel

Kacie Zhanel

St. John the Apostle, Terrell

Felipe Caballero

Valerie J. Thurman

St. Joseph, Grand Prairie

Tai To Doan

Yen Thai Hoang

St. Joseph, Commerce

Carmen Yvette Anderson

Danielle Gamboa

St. Joseph, Richardson

Ken Ducote

Lulú Cabral Trujano

St. Joseph, Waxahachie

Annette Bartos

Marina Monsanto

St. Jude, Allen

Ronald Rodenbaugh

Mary Takwa

St. Jude Chapel, Dallas

Scott Frahm

Mary Louise Weiss

St. Luke, Irving

Gledelyn Alejandro

José A. Ramirez

St. Mark the Evangelist, Plano

Nick Olivier

Jack Ternan Sr.

St. Martin of Tours, Forney

Michael Eberle

Mabel Peery

St. Mary of Carmel, Dallas

Agustin Mandujano Ramirez

Mely Mandujano Sánchez

St. Mary, Sherman

Pam Deffibaugh

Joan M. Smith

St. Michael the Archangel, Garland

Marian Balthazar

Jorge Sosing

St. Michael the Archangel, Grand Prairie

John Espinosa

Juanita C. Galindo

St. Michael the Archangel, McKinney

Ana Maria Avena

Garry Arthur Gerlich

St. Monica, Dallas

Mary Dugas

Amparo Mejía

St. Patrick, Dallas

Phillip B. Curtis

Therese Sabine

St. Patrick, Denison

Edie Hanel

Jose Mallillin

St. Paul the Apostle, Richardson

Edgar Calderon

Yexcelda Cruz

St. Peter the Apostle, Dallas

Linda Dugo

Wieslawa Rybakow

St. Philip the Apostle, Dallas

Antonio de los Santos

Matilde de los Santos

St. Pius X, Dallas

Federico Quistian

Mary Schaar

St. Rita, Dallas

Mary Beseda Doyle

Sharon Pedevilla

St. Thomas Aquinas, Dallas

David Noblet

Rosemary Underbrink