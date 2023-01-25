Honoring those who serve the Church

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Aurora Martinez Canales, of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Lancaster, receives a medal for her service to the parish from Bishop Edward J. Burns during a Mass honoring the recipients of the annual Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church on Jan. 21 at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe. (Ben Torres/Special Contributor)

The Texas Catholic

More than 140 parishioners from parishes throughout the Diocese of Dallas were honored for their volunteer efforts at the Annual Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church Mass on Jan. 21 at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

The special Mass recognizes lay men and women for their volunteer efforts benefiting ministries in the parishes in the diocese. In all, this year, 145 recipients of the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church were honored.

Bishop Edward J. Burns, who placed a bronze medal around the neck of each recipient, presided at the Mass with numerous pastors from parishes throughout the diocese concelebrating.
Among those receiving an award was Teresa Bumpas, a parishioner at Sacred Heart of Jesus Chinese Catholic Church in Plano. For Bumpas, the day marked an especially memorable moment as her father Ted Chang, a recipient of the service award during its inaugural year of 2012, was on hand to watch.

Bumpas was nominated for the award by Father Yu Ming Lin, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus, for her volunteer efforts to raise funds to donate to the Anapra Education Project Mexico and serving as a parish faith formation teacher.

Find more photographs from the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church Mass in our Photo Gallery.

Below is a list of the 145 recipients of the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church and the parishes they represented:

All Saints, Dallas
James M. Fogg
Stan Schwieterman

Blessed Sacrament, Dallas
Marielena Ornelas
Omar Ornelas

Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Dallas
Michael Z. Franco
Vicente Ruiz

Christ the King, Dallas
Gloria D. Erdman
Randall Muck

Church of the Incarnation, Irving
Michael Hackett
Tina Hackett

Corpus Christi, Ferris
Bisenta Landin
Stephanie Reiter

Divine Mercy of Our Lord, Mesquite
Rebecca Estrella
Della Foster

Epiphany Quasi-Parish, Italy
Celio Guerrero
Amalia Salazar

Good Shepherd, Garland
Martina Garcia
Kathy Kieffer

Holy Cross, Dallas
Claudia E. Elorza
Frankie L. Hedrick

Holy Family of Nazareth, Irving
Mindy Hyde
Octavio Ramosh

Holy Family, Van Alstyne
Merced Santibañez
Gary Yesavage

Holy Spirit, Duncanville
Cynthia Salone-Poole
Daniel P. Sheridan

Holy Trinity, Dallas
Anna Quigley
Thomas Quigley

Immaculate Conception,
Grand Prairie
Olivia Saldivar
Salvador Solis

Immaculate Conception, Corsicana
Mel Novotny
Armando Perales

Mary Immaculate, Farmers Branch
Ron M. Bufkin
Silvia Maria Hoffmann

Mater Dei, Irving
Anya Taylor
Randy Wayne Taylor II

Mother of Perpetual Help, Garland
Phi Ngoc Do
Kha-Mi Teresa Hoang

Nuestra Señora del Pilar, Dallas
José Ortiz

Our Lady of Angels, Allen
Gary McGinnis
Dorothy Mott

Our Lady of Lourdes, Dallas
Patricia Castillo
Fernando Neri

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Dallas
Brandy Michelle Garcia
German Villatoro

Our Lady of San Juan/St. Theresa, Dallas
Francisco J. Díaz
Martha V. Díaz

Our Lady of the Lake, Rockwall
Alicia Amundson
Victor Zavala

Prince of Peace, Plano
Wayne T. Chen
Benedicta Obasuyi

Sacred Heart of Jesus (Chinese), Plano
Teresa Bumpas
Wendy Garza

Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ, Carrollton
Khiem Hoang Mai
Hoang Van Tran

Sacred Heart, Rowlett
Carmen Brown
Nathan (Nate) Castelin

San Juan Diego, Dallas
Laura De Luna
Samuel Marquez

Santa Clara of Assisi, Dallas
Héctor Martínez
María Quintanilla

St. Andrew Kim, Irving
Soonkoo Joseph Jung
Jiyun Maria F. Yoo

St. Ann, Coppell
Mariví Gambini
Tom King

St. Ann, Kaufman
James W. Littleton
Cindy López Mier

St. Anthony, Dallas
Linda Katherine Bailey

St. Anthony, Wylie
Christina Drennon
Michael Drennon

St. Augustine, Dallas
Rogelio Nájera Vargas
Nic A. Salas Jr.

St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Dallas
Danna Jaqueline Campos
James Hademenos

St. Cecilia, Dallas
Maria de Jesús Alonso
Robert Palmer

St. Edward, Dallas
María de la Luz García
Jorge Luis Tovar

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Plano
Melanie T. Acosta
John W. Stroh

St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Dallas
Petra Alfaro
David Ehrlicher

St. Elizabeth, Bonham
Ruben Montano
Alina Yannerella

St. Francis of Assisi, Frisco
Vinny Bedus
Elmer and Irma Herrera

St. Francis of Assisi, Lancaster
Aurora Martinez Canales
Loyda Migdalia Ramirez

St. Francis of Assisi, Whitesboro
Isabel Castillo
Jill Lancaster

St. Gabriel the Archangel, McKinney
Lucinda Knebel
Marie Labelle

St. James, Dallas
Claudia Alvarado
Rosemary Treviño

St. John Nepomucene, Ennis
Brian Zhanel
Kacie Zhanel

St. John the Apostle, Terrell
Felipe Caballero
Valerie J. Thurman

St. Joseph, Grand Prairie
Tai To Doan
Yen Thai Hoang

St. Joseph, Commerce
Carmen Yvette Anderson
Danielle Gamboa

St. Joseph, Richardson
Ken Ducote
Lulú Cabral Trujano

St. Joseph, Waxahachie
Annette Bartos
Marina Monsanto

St. Jude, Allen
Ronald Rodenbaugh
Mary Takwa

St. Jude Chapel, Dallas
Scott Frahm
Mary Louise Weiss

St. Luke, Irving
Gledelyn Alejandro
José A. Ramirez

St. Mark the Evangelist, Plano
Nick Olivier
Jack Ternan Sr.

St. Martin of Tours, Forney
Michael Eberle
Mabel Peery

St. Mary of Carmel, Dallas
Agustin Mandujano Ramirez
Mely Mandujano Sánchez

St. Mary, Sherman
Pam Deffibaugh
Joan M. Smith

St. Michael the Archangel, Garland
Marian Balthazar
Jorge Sosing

St. Michael the Archangel, Grand Prairie
John Espinosa
Juanita C. Galindo

St. Michael the Archangel, McKinney
Ana Maria Avena
Garry Arthur Gerlich

St. Monica, Dallas
Mary Dugas
Amparo Mejía

St. Patrick, Dallas
Phillip B. Curtis
Therese Sabine

St. Patrick, Denison
Edie Hanel
Jose Mallillin

St. Paul the Apostle, Richardson
Edgar Calderon
Yexcelda Cruz

St. Peter the Apostle, Dallas
Linda Dugo
Wieslawa Rybakow

St. Philip the Apostle, Dallas
Antonio de los Santos
Matilde de los Santos

St. Pius X, Dallas
Federico Quistian
Mary Schaar

St. Rita, Dallas
Mary Beseda Doyle
Sharon Pedevilla

St. Thomas Aquinas, Dallas
David Noblet
Rosemary Underbrink

 

Related Posts

© 2013-2019 The Texas Catholic Publishing Company. All rights reserved.