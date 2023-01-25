Honoring those who serve the Church

The Texas Catholic
More than 140 parishioners from parishes throughout the Diocese of Dallas were honored for their volunteer efforts at the Annual Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church Mass on Jan. 21 at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe.
The special Mass recognizes lay men and women for their volunteer efforts benefiting ministries in the parishes in the diocese. In all, this year, 145 recipients of the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church were honored.
Bishop Edward J. Burns, who placed a bronze medal around the neck of each recipient, presided at the Mass with numerous pastors from parishes throughout the diocese concelebrating.
Among those receiving an award was Teresa Bumpas, a parishioner at Sacred Heart of Jesus Chinese Catholic Church in Plano. For Bumpas, the day marked an especially memorable moment as her father Ted Chang, a recipient of the service award during its inaugural year of 2012, was on hand to watch.
Bumpas was nominated for the award by Father Yu Ming Lin, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus, for her volunteer efforts to raise funds to donate to the Anapra Education Project Mexico and serving as a parish faith formation teacher.
Below is a list of the 145 recipients of the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church and the parishes they represented:
All Saints, Dallas
James M. Fogg
Stan Schwieterman
Blessed Sacrament, Dallas
Marielena Ornelas
Omar Ornelas
Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Dallas
Michael Z. Franco
Vicente Ruiz
Christ the King, Dallas
Gloria D. Erdman
Randall Muck
Church of the Incarnation, Irving
Michael Hackett
Tina Hackett
Corpus Christi, Ferris
Bisenta Landin
Stephanie Reiter
Divine Mercy of Our Lord, Mesquite
Rebecca Estrella
Della Foster
Epiphany Quasi-Parish, Italy
Celio Guerrero
Amalia Salazar
Good Shepherd, Garland
Martina Garcia
Kathy Kieffer
Holy Cross, Dallas
Claudia E. Elorza
Frankie L. Hedrick
Holy Family of Nazareth, Irving
Mindy Hyde
Octavio Ramosh
Holy Family, Van Alstyne
Merced Santibañez
Gary Yesavage
Holy Spirit, Duncanville
Cynthia Salone-Poole
Daniel P. Sheridan
Holy Trinity, Dallas
Anna Quigley
Thomas Quigley
Immaculate Conception,
Grand Prairie
Olivia Saldivar
Salvador Solis
Immaculate Conception, Corsicana
Mel Novotny
Armando Perales
Mary Immaculate, Farmers Branch
Ron M. Bufkin
Silvia Maria Hoffmann
Mater Dei, Irving
Anya Taylor
Randy Wayne Taylor II
Mother of Perpetual Help, Garland
Phi Ngoc Do
Kha-Mi Teresa Hoang
Nuestra Señora del Pilar, Dallas
José Ortiz
Our Lady of Angels, Allen
Gary McGinnis
Dorothy Mott
Our Lady of Lourdes, Dallas
Patricia Castillo
Fernando Neri
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Dallas
Brandy Michelle Garcia
German Villatoro
Our Lady of San Juan/St. Theresa, Dallas
Francisco J. Díaz
Martha V. Díaz
Our Lady of the Lake, Rockwall
Alicia Amundson
Victor Zavala
Prince of Peace, Plano
Wayne T. Chen
Benedicta Obasuyi
Sacred Heart of Jesus (Chinese), Plano
Teresa Bumpas
Wendy Garza
Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ, Carrollton
Khiem Hoang Mai
Hoang Van Tran
Sacred Heart, Rowlett
Carmen Brown
Nathan (Nate) Castelin
San Juan Diego, Dallas
Laura De Luna
Samuel Marquez
Santa Clara of Assisi, Dallas
Héctor Martínez
María Quintanilla
St. Andrew Kim, Irving
Soonkoo Joseph Jung
Jiyun Maria F. Yoo
St. Ann, Coppell
Mariví Gambini
Tom King
St. Ann, Kaufman
James W. Littleton
Cindy López Mier
St. Anthony, Dallas
Linda Katherine Bailey
St. Anthony, Wylie
Christina Drennon
Michael Drennon
St. Augustine, Dallas
Rogelio Nájera Vargas
Nic A. Salas Jr.
St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Dallas
Danna Jaqueline Campos
James Hademenos
St. Cecilia, Dallas
Maria de Jesús Alonso
Robert Palmer
St. Edward, Dallas
María de la Luz García
Jorge Luis Tovar
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Plano
Melanie T. Acosta
John W. Stroh
St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Dallas
Petra Alfaro
David Ehrlicher
St. Elizabeth, Bonham
Ruben Montano
Alina Yannerella
St. Francis of Assisi, Frisco
Vinny Bedus
Elmer and Irma Herrera
St. Francis of Assisi, Lancaster
Aurora Martinez Canales
Loyda Migdalia Ramirez
St. Francis of Assisi, Whitesboro
Isabel Castillo
Jill Lancaster
St. Gabriel the Archangel, McKinney
Lucinda Knebel
Marie Labelle
St. James, Dallas
Claudia Alvarado
Rosemary Treviño
St. John Nepomucene, Ennis
Brian Zhanel
Kacie Zhanel
St. John the Apostle, Terrell
Felipe Caballero
Valerie J. Thurman
St. Joseph, Grand Prairie
Tai To Doan
Yen Thai Hoang
St. Joseph, Commerce
Carmen Yvette Anderson
Danielle Gamboa
St. Joseph, Richardson
Ken Ducote
Lulú Cabral Trujano
St. Joseph, Waxahachie
Annette Bartos
Marina Monsanto
St. Jude, Allen
Ronald Rodenbaugh
Mary Takwa
St. Jude Chapel, Dallas
Scott Frahm
Mary Louise Weiss
St. Luke, Irving
Gledelyn Alejandro
José A. Ramirez
St. Mark the Evangelist, Plano
Nick Olivier
Jack Ternan Sr.
St. Martin of Tours, Forney
Michael Eberle
Mabel Peery
St. Mary of Carmel, Dallas
Agustin Mandujano Ramirez
Mely Mandujano Sánchez
St. Mary, Sherman
Pam Deffibaugh
Joan M. Smith
St. Michael the Archangel, Garland
Marian Balthazar
Jorge Sosing
St. Michael the Archangel, Grand Prairie
John Espinosa
Juanita C. Galindo
St. Michael the Archangel, McKinney
Ana Maria Avena
Garry Arthur Gerlich
St. Monica, Dallas
Mary Dugas
Amparo Mejía
St. Patrick, Dallas
Phillip B. Curtis
Therese Sabine
St. Patrick, Denison
Edie Hanel
Jose Mallillin
St. Paul the Apostle, Richardson
Edgar Calderon
Yexcelda Cruz
St. Peter the Apostle, Dallas
Linda Dugo
Wieslawa Rybakow
St. Philip the Apostle, Dallas
Antonio de los Santos
Matilde de los Santos
St. Pius X, Dallas
Federico Quistian
Mary Schaar
St. Rita, Dallas
Mary Beseda Doyle
Sharon Pedevilla
St. Thomas Aquinas, Dallas
David Noblet
Rosemary Underbrink