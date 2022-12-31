Statement by Bishop Edward J. Burns on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Bishop Edward J. Burns issued the following statement on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI:

“With the news of the passing of Pope Benedict XVI into eternal life, we the faithful of the Diocese of Dallas joining Pope Francis and the universal Church offer prayers of thanksgiving for the gift of his life, his Petrine ministry, and his care for the souls of this universal Church and the world. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI appointed me as the Bishop of Juneau, Alaska in 2009. I will forever be grateful for his paternal love and kindness and will always consider him one of the great thinkers and shepherds in the history of the Catholic Church.

“It is with a joyful heart I know he is now at peace with the Lord our God and Savior and we pray that perpetual light shine upon him.”