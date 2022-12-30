Initially a response to pandemic, televised Masses evolve into ministry to help homebound

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

In 2020, COVID-19 forever changed the world as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe. Due to growing health concerns, Bishop Edward J. Burns in March 2020 joined his brother bishops across the nation in issuing orders to cancel public Masses and other activities at all Diocese of Dallas Catholic churches and schools.

The doors were closed. The pews were empty.

During this time of great uncertainty, moved by a profound urgency to accompany and nurture the domestic church, Bishop Burns began a new ministry within the Diocese of Dallas: the televised Mass. Working in coordination with The Catholic Foundation and local television stations, the Diocese of Dallas began broadcasting Sunday Masses in both Spanish and English across multiple platforms. For millions of Catholics in north Texas and beyond, these Masses allowed them people to remain connected to their community of faith, each week offering the opportunity to celebrate Mass and their love of God.

Over time, while COVID-19 restrictions lessened, the ministry of the televised Mass grew, evolving to serve the countless elderly, ailing and homebound Catholics in the Diocese of Dallas.

With “Connections of Faith,” we invite you to follow the story of how the diocesan televised Mass was born, how it grew to meet the needs of the faithful during uncertain times, and how it has evolved into its own homebound ministry to continue to serve the people of the Diocese of Dallas and beyond.