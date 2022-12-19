Pastoral Juvenil Hispana rosary and posada

Monday, December 19, 2022

More than 150 parishioners from parishes across the Catholic Diocese of Dallas gathered Dec. 17 at the Saint Raphael Retreat Center for a rosary procession and to celebrate a traditional posada held by Pastoral Juvenil Hispana Dallas TX.

Related Posts

© 2013-2019 The Texas Catholic Publishing Company. All rights reserved.