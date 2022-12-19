Bishop Burns: May Christ’s peace be with you and your families this Christmas

On that first Christmas, the Angels sang, Glory to God in the Highest, and there was peace on Earth.

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

This Christmas let us welcome the Lord, the King of Kings, the Prince of Peace, into our world and our lives. God loved us so much that He sent us His Son to give us His grace, redeem us by His love, and sustain us by His peace.

As we gather with family and friends to celebrate this special time of year, let us also reflect on memories of past Christmases and recall the many blessings we have enjoyed throughout the year.

During this Christmas season, we are all called to be filled with joy that Jesus Christ our Lord is born! Let us also be strengthened by the knowledge that we are part of a community of believers, here on earth and in heaven. We share our simple gifts of love, friendship, compassion and charity with others in humble gratitude for the greatest gift, Jesus, and the realization that we are loved unconditionally.

Please join me in praying that our Heavenly Father will sustain and bless our Holy Father Pope Francis and our clergy who are certain gifts to the Diocese of Dallas and each of us. Please also pray that the Holy Spirit will inspire and lead more men to the priesthood.

This Christmas I especially want you to know how deeply grateful I am for your part in the Diocese of Dallas. As your Bishop, I am blessed to shepherd this wonderful Diocesan family.

May Christ’s peace be with you and your families, and may there be Peace on Earth. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2023 to you and your loved ones!

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Edward J. Burns

Bishop of Dallas