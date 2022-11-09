Bishop Burns names Tornaquindici as Chief of Staff

Laura Tornaquindici’s new role is driven by a simple mandate:

“Make it happen.”

Tornaquindici (“Laura T.”), who has served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Diocese of Dallas since June 2019, has been appointed by Bishop Edward J. Burns as the diocese’s first-ever Chief of Staff.

“Laura T. has extensive experience as a Chief Human Resources Officer in the corporate world,” Bishop Burns said in announcing the appointment while also praising her many accomplishments. “During Laura’s tenure in that role with the Diocese, she has had a significant number of accomplishments, such as saving the Diocese millions of dollars through various health care initiatives, the implementation of process improvement programs, taking on the role of the COVID officer for the Diocese during the pandemic, and restructuring parish staff organizations, to mention a few.”

Laura T., who assumed her new role on Oct. 25, said she was “deeply humbled” by Bishop Burns’ recent appointment as diocesan Chief of Staff and was excited about the opportunity to answer the call to serve in a greater capacity.

“I take this role very seriously as it comes with a great responsibility to serve,” Laura T. said. “I know God has placed me at the Diocese after a very successful career in Corporate America. I also know that God is walking with me every step of the way as I navigate this new position.”

As Chief of Staff, Laura T. will work closely with Bishop Burns on various projects as requested by the Bishop, ensuring development and implementation of efficient operations and cost effectiveness to meet the current and future needs of the Diocese of Dallas.

“As Chief of Staff, I will be responsible for the advancement of significant Diocesan projects that point to the legacy of the diocese and its prominence in the wider community which help to fulfill the mission of the Church,” she explained. “This will come through the guidance and oversight of various special projects as well as through coordinated efforts on the Bishop’s behalf with various Diocesan entities as well as external organizations.”

Another major role of the position will be assisting the Priests in the facilitation and implementation of initiatives created as a result of the Diocese of Dallas Synod 2024, a multi-year process called by the Bishop to help the Diocese embrace its apostolic mission.

“The synod is a major undertaking and implementation of initiatives that are derived from this process is a vital part of the Bishop’s vision for the future of the diocese,” Laura T. said. “Part of my responsibilities will be to ensure the realization of those initiatives”

The Chief of Staff will also serve on various boards and committees of the Diocese as assigned by the Bishop.

While Laura T. assumes her new role, she will continue to oversee the Diocese’s Human Resources office, including serving as the Chair of the Search Committee for a new Superintendent for Diocese of Dallas Catholic schools.

“I take this position very earnestly and believe this is a critical role in our Diocese,” Laura T. said of the search process. “We’re doing this for the children, who are the future of our Diocese and our community. We want to provide our Catholic schools with the best possible Catholic leadership.”

Prior to coming to the Diocese of Dallas in 2019, Laura T. enjoyed a robust successful career in the corporate world, serving in a leadership capacity mainly in the banking/wealth management space.

She earned her Master’s Degree in Human Resource Management and Development at The New School in New York City and her Bachelor of Arts in political science from William Paterson University in New Jersey.

As Laura T. embarks on this new chapter in her career with the Diocese of Dallas, she understands the challenges that lie ahead — but she is also acutely aware of the opportunities that will come to fruition.

“It’s a service role — and I very much look forward to continuing to serve this Diocese, our Bishop, and the Church.”