Collection for U.S. church’s domestic anti-poverty campaign is Nov. 12-13

By Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON — The work supported by the Catholic Campaign for Human Development, the U.S. bishops’ domestic anti-poverty campaign, “is empowering communities to build resilience and stand in solidarity with their most marginalized members,” said Auxiliary Bishop David G. O’Connell of Los Angeles.

“Whether it is assisting a family to gain access to affordable housing or facilitating dialogue among members of a local community and law enforcement, CCHD is an essential part of the church in the United States’ social mission,” he said. Bishop O’Connell made the remarks in a Nov. 1 statement as chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ CCHD subcommittee.

The annual special collection for CCHD will be taken during Masses the weekend of Nov. 12-13 at most U.S. parishes. It coincides with the annual World Day of the Poor Nov. 13. The special day is marked each year on the 33rd Sunday of Ordinary Time.

The theme for this year’s observance is: “For your sakes Christ became poor.” Established by the U.S. bishops more than 50 years ago, CCHD’s mission continues “to empower people most impacted by economic and social injustice in the United States to advocate for better communities,” said a USCCB news release announcing the dates of the collection.