All Saints, Jesuit Dallas honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools

Two Catholic schools within the Diocese of Dallas have been named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has announced that All Saints Catholic School, a diocesan campus, and Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas, a private Catholic high school, have been identified as two of the top-performing schools in the United States. Only 24 private schools in the nation earned this distinction in 2022.

All Saints has received this honor in 2006, 2015, and now 2022. All Saints is one of the few schools in the country to earn a third National Blue Ribbon of Excellence Award.

The All Saints community plans to celebrate this achievement throughout the school year, and most especially later this fall during Blue Ribbon Week, Nov. 14-18, according to the statement.

Jesuit Dallas is one of five private high schools from across the country recognized as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School of excellence. Following a nomination by the Council for American Private Education, Jesuit’s recognition is based on exemplary achievement and the school’s overall academic performance.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools award program includes nominations in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Jesuit Dallas first received recognition as a National Blue Ribbon School in 1991.

Read more in the Sept. 30 print edition of The Texas Catholic.