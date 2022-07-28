Retreat focuses on ‘spiritual moment of listening’

The Neuhoff Institute for Ministry & Evangelization at the University of Dallas is hosting a one-day retreat, “Between Ourselves in Light: The Spiritual Moment of Listening” on Aug. 6.

Father Joshua Whitfield, pastoral administrator of St. Rita Catholic Community in Dallas, will lead the retreat.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the SB Hall Multipurpose Room at the University of Dallas, 1845 E. Northgate Drive in Irving.

During the retreat, participants will join Father Whitfield in exploring the gift and responsibility of listening — how in the Christian life and together in the Church, the simple act of listening can bring people closer to each other and to Christ.

A former Episcopal priest trained for ministry in England, after his conversion to Catholicism, Father Whitfield was ordained a Catholic priest through the Pastoral Provision of Pope Saint John Paul II in 2012. He and his wife Alli live in Dallas with their five children: Maggie, Peter, Zoe-Catherine, Bernadette and Felicity.

Originally from Glen Rose and the son of a football coach, Father Whitfield is an alumnus of Texas Tech University, the University of Leeds, and Duke University.

Father Whitfield is the author of “Pilgrim Holiness: Martyrdom as Descriptive Witness” (Cascade, 2009) and “The Crisis of Bad Preaching: Redeeming the Heart and Way of the Catholic Preacher” (Ave Maria Press, 2019) and

“Eucharist, Bread of Life” (Liturgical Press, 2021). He is also a regular contributor to the Dallas Morning News and Our Sunday Visitor.

There is no charge to attend the retreat, though participants are asked to register at UDallas.edu/day-of-reflection due to limited seating capacity.