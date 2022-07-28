Pope launches video campaign to highlight dialogue with migrants, refugees

By Junno Arocho Esteves

Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — As the church prepares to commemorate the World Day of Migrants and Refugees in September, Pope Francis launched a video campaign meant to highlight the spiritual and cultural contributions that migrants bring to people’s lives.

“Migrants and refugees offer us a great opportunity for the cultural and spiritual growth of all of us. For this reason, it is essential to promote intercultural and interreligious dialogue and to build the future on common values,” the pope said in a video message released July 28.

The pope concluded his remarks by asking, “How do you think we can foster more enriching encounters with migrants and refugees?”

The video message launched a communications campaign that highlights the theme of the Sept. 25 world day celebration: “Building the Future with Migrants and Refugees.”

The theme highlights “the commitment that we are all called to share in building a future that embraces God’s plan, leaving no one behind,” said an earlier statement from the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

The dicastery said the purpose of the communications campaign is to encourage support and prepare for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees through multimedia aids, informational material and theological reflections.

“Throughout the preparation process, the Migrants and Refugees Section will be happy to receive written or multimedia testimonials and photos from local churches and other Catholic institutions describing their joint effort for the pastoral care of migrants and refugees,” the dicastery said.

The dicastery invited people to answer the pope’s questions “by emailing a short video or photo” or by sending replies on social media.

“The best answers,” it said, “will be part of the campaign.”