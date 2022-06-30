At Christ the King parish, Hare leaves behind a legacy of faith and service

By Mary Catherine Machalec

Special to The Texas Catholic

How do you sum up a long and illustrious career in service to the Church — one that spans two continents, five states, several universities, multiple parishes, impacted thousands of people and extends over 27 years?

That’s the challenge for Bill Hare, who is retiring at the end of June from his position as pastoral associate at Christ the King Catholic Church, where he has worked since 1995.

The seeds of Hare’s career with the Church were planted back in 1974, when he first moved to Texas with his late wife, Cathy. They quickly became involved at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Plano, where she was a part of the religious education team and he taught a kindergarten Bible study.

“With our involvement, we saw there was a shortage of priests, and we said someday, when our children are grown, we are going to do something to help these guys out,” Hare recalled.

At the time, it was as specific as their resolution could be, with two young kids at home and Hare’s full-time job running a number of corporations for a high-profile Dallas businessman.

It wouldn’t be until almost 20 years later the dream of giving back to the Church would come to fruition. Hare continued on with his career in business, eventually moving to New Jersey with another company, where both he and Cathy studied and were awarded master’s degree in theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary. They then sold everything and moved to Rome, where they would be the first lay couple to study at a Pontifical University.

In June of 1994, Msgr. Donald Zimmerman was reassigned to Christ the King Parish in Dallas, and it was at his urging that the Hares left Rome and returned to Dallas, fulfilling almost 20 years later the resolution to serve the Church and work side by side with a priest.

“It was Msgr. Zimmerman, my wife and I — that was it, we were the staff at Christ the King for the next 20 years,” Hare said. “Cathy and I were both pastoral associates, it was a new title we sort of made up.”

They were the army, to put it lightly.

Bill and Cathy handled everything from marriage preparation, RCIA, hiring and mentoring staff members, handling HR issues, overseeing building renovations, and maintenance issues, to name a few. They basically did everything except say mass and hear confessions.

In their tenure at Christ the King, the parish began to flourish. They instituted a more serious marriage preparation process, the church underwent significant renovations, and the school almost tripled in size and now has a Blue-Ribbon designation. But Hare said that is all just “stuff.”

“I still to this day have people come up to me every Sunday,” Hare said. “Sometimes it’s those who I taught in Kindergarten at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, and now their children are coming to get married. That’s the most memorable – the people you touch.”

Now, Hare says it is time to hand the baton over. Cathy passed away in 2014, Msgr. Zimmerman retired two years ago, and Hare has helped Father Tony Lackland, the current pastor at Christ the King, transition into a new era. They have hired a number of new staff members and the parish is already thriving and adapting.

“I don’t know of anything in the parish that hasn’t been impacted by the work and leadership of Bill Hare,” Father Lackland said. “He has assured a continuity of parish identity, he has been an example of lay ecclesial ministry and leadership, and he has assured stability for Christ the King’s infrastructure and finances. I’m truly at a loss to see where he has not been an influence.”

When they first moved to Dallas in 1974, the Hares had no idea their story would unfold how it did. It started with a simple dream – to help the Church – and evolved into a cross-continental journey that impacted thousands of lives over three decades. As Hare approaches retirement at the end of June, the words of scripture ring true over his service and dedication to Christ the King:

“Well done, my good and faithful servant. Come, share your master’s joy.”