Supreme Court overturns Roe in anticipated Dobbs decision

From staff and wire reports

WASHINGTON — In a 5-4 decision June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its nearly 50-year-old decision in Roe v. Wade that established a constitutional right to abortion in this country.

The court’s 213-page ruling in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization was not totally unexpected due to the leak of an opinion draft a month earlier. The ruling emphasizes that there is in fact no constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

The Dobbs case focused on an abortion clinic in Mississippi opposed to the state’s law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The court’s reversal of its longstanding abortion ruling brings abortion policy decisions to the state level. At least half of states plan to ban or restrict abortions with this decision in place and some have already done so, including Texas that has a “trigger law” that outlaws abortion following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the court’s opinion. Casey v. Planned Parenthood is the 1992 decision that affirmed Roe.

“The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment,” he added.

The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops issued a statement praising the Supreme Court’s decision.

“We celebrate with grateful hearts the historic decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn Roe v. Wade. The state of Texas will again have the ability to protect and defend children in the womb at all stages,” the statement read. “We are grateful the Texas Legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott have already passed a law prohibiting elective abortion, which will become effective 30 days after the final ruling is issued.

“We pledge to redouble our efforts to work with Texas legislators and all others of good will to reinforce current support systems for pregnant mothers with insufficient support, their families, and children in need of adoption or foster care,” the statement continued. “This decision begins a new chapter of light in American history with the end of legal elective abortion in Texas. It requires that we become intentionally more aware of the needs of pregnant mothers and fathers of the unborn in our own parishes and communities by listening to them, seeking understanding, and helping them obtain the necessities of life for themselves and their children. May we continue to lovingly support mothers and fathers in welcoming and caring for God’s gift of life.”

In their statement, the Texas bishops pointed to several initiatives in which volunteers can participate and through which mothers and fathers can seek support, including Walking with Moms in Need, the Texas Pregnancy Care Network, Catholic Charities, diocesan pro-life programs and many parish-based services, such as St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Carol Zimmermann of Catholic News Service contributed to this report.