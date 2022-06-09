St. Pius X Over 55 Club celebrates couples’ milestone anniversaries

Special to The Texas Catholic

A special Mass and program were held at the St. Pius X Catholic Church’s Over 55 Club’s regular monthly meeting on May 17 to honor six couples that are celebrating their 50-plus wedding anniversaries during the past two years. Because of the COVID closures, the Over 55 Club did not meet for two years so this special celebration brought the club up to date on its special commemoration of their members’ Golden Wedding Anniversaries.

Msgr. Larry Pichard, assisted by Deacon Mike Shaw, offered the Mass and homily as well as a special nuptial blessing for the jubilarians. After the Mass, a special program was held in the Parish Hall followed by a reception for the couples and their friends and members.

The St. Pius X Over 55 Club holds a regular meeting on the third Tuesday of each month in the Parish Hall. For information about the club, contact President Anne Kotrany at 214-324-3434.