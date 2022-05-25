Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

From The Texas Catholic

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

“We are blessed by your lives. We are blessed by your vocations and your desire to serve God and his holy people,” Bishop Burns told the new deacons. “May God, who has begun this good work in you, bring it to fulfillment.”

Those ordained included Daryl L. Avery, Luis Antonio Boy, Donald Frederick Campbell, Robert James Catalano, Pedro Esquivel, Luis Fernando Feliciano Dávila, Michael Stephen Hastings, Kevin C. Lovett Sr., Victor Manuel Medrano, William E. Mejia, José Alfredo Ocaña, Juan Manuel Rendón, Christopher Edward Schraeder, Norman Paul Smith, Philip Taken, Anthony C. Trippi Jr., and Rubén Vargas.

