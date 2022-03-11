A Time for the Listening Church

By Joseph Rodriguez

Special to The Texas Catholic

The preparatory phase for the Diocese of Dallas Synod 2024 is entering a new stage in its journey towards diocesan renewal.

After having completed four successful catechetical sessions in which we learned of the purpose and mission of the synod, we are now shifting our focus to the listening sessions. These sessions will provide the faithful of the diocese the opportunity to express their hopes for the local church of Dallas.

Being part of the preparatory commission for the synod, I am excited to begin this new phase in hearing what weighs on the hearts and minds of the people that this diocese serves. It is especially encouraging to see the pastoral care that both Bishop Edward Burns and Auxiliary Bishop Gregory Kelly have for their flock, in carefully taking the time to hear and understand how they as shepherds can best carry out the mission of the Church in this post-pandemic reality that we face.

I would like to invite and strongly encourage everyone, no matter your level of engagement with the Church, to come be a part of the listening sessions that will be taking place over the next two years. It is both a historic and unique opportunity to be able to share your experience of the diocese with others and to be an integral part of the Diocese of Dallas’ efforts to embrace the apostolic mission of witnessing to Christ with renewed fervor. Be sure to check the listening session schedule accompanying this column and note that each session will have a theme that the discussion questions will focus on. I’d also encourage you to visit www.cathdal.org/synod to learn more about the Diocese of Dallas Synod 2024 and to register for any of the listening sessions.

We look forward to seeing you!

Joseph Rodriguez is a member of the Diocese of Dallas Synod Preparatory Commission.