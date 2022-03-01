Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports

On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the Diocese of Dallas reopening plan. While the Diocese is not yet proceeding to Phase Four of the reopening process, the following important updates have been made to the Phase Three Decree:

The Sign of Peace now may be utilized at the discretion of the pastor. Individuals should respect the desires of those around them during the Sign of Peace.

The imposition of ashes on the forehead may be utilized on Ash Wednesday and during Lent.

This updated Decree replaces the prior Phase Three Decree, which was updated April 21, 2021, and is effective immediately.

Please see the full Decree for additional information.