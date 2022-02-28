UD partners with Catholic Charities Dallas, expanding opportunities to nationwide network

IRVING — The University of Dallas is pleased to announce a special offering with Catholic Charities of Dallas, and all Catholic Charities nationwide, arguably the largest provider of social services next to the U.S. government.

“CCD is pleased to be a part of this exciting offering to help our employees and colleagues improve their knowledge and capacity to serve through advanced degrees and accreditations. The University of Dallas is a great and consistent partner in our community and beyond,” said Catholic Charities Dallas CEO David Woodyard.

The University of Dallas has served employers of all sizes and types in the fast-growing Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex for more than a half-century, connecting their employees with educational programs, faculty experts and campus resources.

Through this agreement, all Catholic Charities employees and their dependents will be eligible for tuition benefits when enrolling at the University of Dallas. Benefits can be applied to graduate programs within the university’s Satish & Yasmin Gupta College of Business, as well as the college’s Center for Executive Education.

Catholic Charities of Dallas joins a premier list of university corporate partners, including American Airlines, Bank of America, Holmes Murphy, Verizon and CHRISTUS Health. “The University of Dallas is uniquely positioned to revive our culture through our unwavering commitment to providing an excellent education, whether through our degree programs or our professional and certificate offerings. UD was born from the fostering of creative partnerships, bold acts, and dedicated dreamers and doers, and we proudly continue this work with Catholic Charities,” said President Jonathan J. Sanford, Ph.D.